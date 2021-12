The Supreme Court is weighing whether to overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming months. Abortion rights activists are preparing for a future where the landmark decision is dismantled. California is preparing, too. It's positioning itself as a so-called sanctuary for people seeking abortions. A new proposal calls for increased funding for abortion providers. The legislation would also assist low-income women who come from out of state for abortion services. The head of California's senate, Toni Atkins, is leading the push for the bill. She spoke to Rachel Martin.

