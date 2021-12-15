ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Wind Warning in effect through midnight

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch calmer and cooler weather is in store for the next few days. Winds are starting to calm down as well...

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Up to 9 feet of snow possible; holiday travel ill-advised

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After a short respite from snow, several more inches could blanket the Basin just in time for Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, “today is the last `all clear` weather travel day, other than some areas of freezing fog that will burn up by late morning.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Miami

Very Warm Then Stormy Followed By A Cool Blast, All In Time For Christmas

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Strong storms coming to South Florida on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Before then, Monday remains very muggy and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. The sea breeze will form and push inland this afternoon with only a few showers that might pop up over the western cities. Then get ready for more rain with scattered showers and storms rolling in from the Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday morning. The Lower Keys will get the rain first followed by Miami-Dade and Broward by early afternoon and through the evening hours. Weather forecast model shows storms moving...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Sunny & Chilly Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area woke up Monday to the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. The low at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was a harsh 27° with the suburbs north and west starting their day in the upper teens and low 20s. Thanks to high pressure in control of the forecast, plenty of sunshine is in store, with some clouds arriving Tuesday afternoon. Despite the beautiful blue skies, temperatures will struggle to surpass the low 40s. That means we won’t make it to the normal high for the day, which is 46°. Another very cold night is in store, with temperatures...
MARYLAND STATE

