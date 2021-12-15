High Wind Warning in effect through midnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Strong storms coming to South Florida on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Before then, Monday remains very muggy and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. The sea breeze will form and push inland this afternoon with only a few showers that might pop up over the western cities. Then get ready for more rain with scattered showers and storms rolling in from the Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday morning. The Lower Keys will get the rain first followed by Miami-Dade and Broward by early afternoon and through the evening hours. Weather forecast model shows storms moving...

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO