Max Mara Pre-Fall 2022

Even before 2020, the rhythm of the fashion calendar had been fracturing as some designers broke free from showing within the confines of spring/summer and fall/winter, instead opting to release collections whenever they pleased. Now, all bets are still off—and the pre-fall/cruise seasons are no different. Brands including Fendi, The Row, and even Gucci—which showed its collection with a spectacle of a runway presentation that took place on Hollywood Boulevard and featured over 500 guests—have been putting out their takes on pre-fall since September of this year. We’re following the ongoing releases right here, tracking the latest drops from Proenza Schouler, Chloé, Erdem, (which just released its first menswear line), and more.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO