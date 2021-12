Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear plans to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced on Sunday night. “First and foremost I want to thank my family, friends and loved ones for believing in me, supporting me and encouraging me throughout my collegiate tenure. I’m grateful for my time as a Scarlet Knight and Hokie! Thank you to every coach, staff member and teammate that I’ve had the privilege to learn from, play with and consider family. These past few years at Virginia Tech have been amazing and I’m going to miss running out of the tunnel here at Lane Stadium! Although it has been a tough decision I would like to formally announce that I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft and will start training in preparation for my professional football career at the conclusion of the season!

