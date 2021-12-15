ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paden City, WV

Here are the winners of the final ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’ vaccine lottery drawing

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFeeg_0dNSXjaN00

On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the winners of the 126 prizes the state will give away as part of the “ Do it for Babydog Round 3 ” vaccine lottery.

Emma Brumfield, of Paden City, was this week’s individual grand prize winner, taking home a $100,000 educational savings fund.

25 young West Virginians each won $10,000 educational savings funds, which will be in the form of 529 plan managed by the State Treasurer’s Office. These can be used for any education-related expenses.

100 more young West Virginians won lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

One school will win this week’s school grand prize: a $100,000 check and a party with Governor Justice and Babydog. This school will be announced later this week.

This week was the final drawing of the “Do it fo Babydog: Round 3” vaccine lottery.

DO IT FOR BABYDOG PRIZE WINNERS – DEC. 15, 2021
$100,000 Check & School Party Grand Prize
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]

$100,000 Educational Savings Fund Grand Prize
Emma Brumfield, Paden City

$10,000 Educational Savings Fund
Makayla Thompson, Wallace
Jeffrey Price, Fairmont
Aidan Cummings, St Albans
Braelynn Woods, Ripley
Ella Whitehair, Buckhannon
Joey Romeo, Morgantown
Kamden Hulley, Flemington
Mason Boyette, Moundsville
Hayden Gillespie, Liberty
Katarah Linger, Buckhannon
Landen Bartlett, Harrisville
Lilly Wiley, Morgantown
Blake Honeycutt, Morgantown
Samuel Flower, Fairmont
Harrison Scott, Frankford
Ryan Graves, Keyser
Elijah Casto, Parkersburg
Riley Matheny, Hacker Valley
Alexis Mccormick, Morgantown
Lauren Lambert, Princeton
Adam Thomas, Huntington
Brayden Biller, Elkins
Ava Weghorst, Morgantown
Ian Smith, Keyser
Stephen Padgett, Vienna

Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License
Brayden Filburn, Morgantown
Jeremiah Mauritz, Oak Hill
Bryce Hines, Old Fields
Aleshia Schoolcraft-Falls, Elkview
Isabella Baker, Jacksonburg
Matthew Cheuvront, Lumberport
Evan Brown, Cross Lanes
Elijah Stewart, Martinsburg
Chloe Brammer, Wheeling
Avery Mccoy, Ronceverte
Nora Tomasek, Saint Albans
Benjamin Slater, Bluefield
Braidon Dotson, Eskdale
Marlee Hager, Hurricane
Landon Staats, Spencer
Makayla Gaston, Weirton
Lucas Foulk, Benwood
Gavin Ramey, Branchland
Jayson Akers, Welch
Patrick Yoakum, Ellamore
Benjamin Mullins, South Charleston
Luke Matschat, Martinsburg
Ryan Dietz, Morgantown
Corbin Belt, Elkins
Magnus Hubbart, Morgantown
Nolan Banks, Cross Lanes
Kaden Fields, Hurricane
Leila Holland, Hurricane
Bayleigh Garnes, Huntington
Evan Alston, South Charleston
Bryce Johnson, Clarksburg
Elijah Statler, Charleston
Ella Dixon, Beech Bottom
Elizabeth Terral, Danville
Gary Cobb, Racine
Landan Hilton, Nettie
Orion Hardy, Hinton
Noah Mayle, Fairmont
Cooper Blake, Fairmont
Isaac Hyett, Washington
Henry Seiler, Morgantown
Jonathan Alderman, Winfield
Jackson Pate, Morgantown
Emily Kathryn Dickerson, Hico
Aleister Pennington, Weston
Caylee Long, Marmet
Rachel Randolph, Bridgeport
Carolyn Stoner, Huntington
Wyatt Zornes, South Charleston
Aaron Griffith, Ronceverte
Miles Penix, Morgantown
Jenna Aliff, Princeton
Abigail Johns, South Charleston
Isaac Lane, Ravenswood
Alexander Jennings, Wallback
Jordan Martin, Red House
Marissa Delbrook, Fairmont
Cooper Goodboy, Morgantown
Evan Dietz, Morgantown
Gavin Gillenwater, So Charleston
Andrew Harpold, Saint Albans
Samantha Roy, Terra Alta
John Murphy, Richwood
Samuel Highberger, Ravenswood
Alex Adams, Franklin
Brooklynn Chapman, Ona
James Jarrell, Mount Hope
Kylee Ross, Elizabeth
Joel Mitchell, Charleston
Isaac Harlan, Belington
Marguerite Kennedy, Clarksburg
Ayden Glover, Fairmont
Cole Conrad, Orlando
Chloe Lightfritz, Williamstown
Jacob Robinson, Wheeling
Jack Cantrell, Charleston
Veronica Morgan, Ona
Emma Mcclung, Yawkey
Morgan Stover, Fairmont
Shawn Haddox, Hurricane
Emma Stevens, Morgantown
Samuel Adams, Barboursville
Eric Fankhauser, Mt Clare
Chase Adkins, Ona
Joseph Haynes, Hurricane
Bella Kesterson, Franklin
Colton Phillips, Wheeling
Brady Hall-Montgomery, Davin
Emma Cooper, Thomas
William Angus, Grafton
Bowen Taylor, Belleville
Francesca Cain, Morgantown
Brooke Cross, Wellsburg
Brooks King, Bridgeport
Reece Merceruio, Martinsburg
Gracie Holdren, Princeton
Ruby Dehaven, Lewisburg
Jenha Trevathan, Shepherdstown
Holly Wilson, Parkersburg
Jaxon Chapman, Milton

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

WOWK 13 News

Gov. Beshear: Zero people are currently missing from tornado

UPDATE (1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021): Gov. Andy Beshear said that the number of people who were reported missing because of the tornado is now zero. During his COVID-19/tornado relief briefing, Beshear said that the Department of Public Health and Emergency Management are reporting 75 deaths and numbers Beshear is going off of […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Beshear: Kentucky’s tornado death toll rises to 77

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state’s death toll has now risen to 77 from the devastating tornadoes that struck the western part of the state one week ago, the night of Friday, Dec. 10 and into the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11. The governor says the two most recently reported […]
FRANKFORT, KY
