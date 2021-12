The St. Louis Blues look to extend their six-game point streak tonight and give head coach Craig Berube the gift of victory for his 56th birthday as the club plays game two of a home-and-home set against the Dallas Stars. The two clubs clashed Tuesday evening in Dallas as the Blues scored four unanswered goals, three of which came in the third period during a 4-1 victory. The NHL’s number two overall power-play unit scored twice in the third period, once each from forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko. Tonight’s matchup at the Enterprise Center could see some heavy efforts early from the Stars after some choice words from head coach Rick Bowness after the 4-1 loss, but more on that later.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO