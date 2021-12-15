ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU Football: Signing Day Live Updates

By Casey Lundquist
Another signing day is upon us. On Wednesday, BYU expects to sign all of its 2022 commits. In this article, we will keep you up to date with live signing day updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ub2ww_0dNSW9lh00
Credit: BYU Athletics

Live Updates

The live list of signees will appear here, along with any other signing day news.

Noah Moeaki is the first player announced. Fitting for a guy that has been committed to the program for a long time. Moeaki is a great player that could end up playing either tight end or linebacker, I have him slotted as a tight end. He is the son of John Moeaki who played for BYU in 1994.

Wide receiver Parker Kingston is the next to be announced. Kingston backed off his Air Force commitment after receiving an offer from BYU in July. Kingston is arguably the best player with the ball in his hands in this class.

Peter Falaniko is next. Falaniko is part of a very solid OL class for BYU.

Brooks Jones is the first defensive player to be announced. He is the younger brother of BYU defensive back Dean Jones. Brooks is expected to play defensive line at BYU.

Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamatia was included as part of the signing day festivities. Suamatia, who still has four years of eligibility remaining, will be one of the most highly-touted recruits to ever put on a BYU uniform. Expect him to immediately compete for a starting job next season.

Next up is Kaden Chidester. Chidester comes to BYU completely under the radar from Richfield, Utah. Chidester is one of the developmental prospects BYU has signed along the defensive line in this class.

BYU legacy recruit Dominique McKenzie is next. Dominique is the son of former BYU great Brian McKenzie. Dominique joins the 2022 class with his identical twin Marcus McKenzie.

From eight-man football in Arizona to FBS football. Ross will need some time to adjust to the college game given the competition he has competed against in high school. Nevertheless, he has the physical traits to be a good player for BYU along the defensive line.

Speaking of physical traits, Ostler has the potential to be a special player for BYU at offensive tackle.

The crown jewel of BYU's 2022 signing class. Cody Hagen is one of the best wide receivers to come out of the state of Utah.

Another four-star recruit, Aisea Moa is a player that could compete for playing time right away. He will join the program in a few weeks when classes start in January.

Highly-touted DB target Keionte Scott picked Auburn over BYU, Tennessee, Oregon, and Miami on Wednesday.

Marcus McKenzie is up next. Speed, speed, and more speed. Marcus' speed will help the BYU defensive backfield transition to the Big 12.

Cannon DeVries is up next. DeVries is one of the most versatile players in the class. DeVries is just a football player - he always makes plays. I expect him to find the field early in his career at BYU.

Vae Soifua joins a pipeline of big, physical, and nasty offensive lineman. There's a lot to like about what Soifua will bring to the program.

Liutiai Kinikini comes to BYU via West High School. Kinikini is another developmental prospect that will likely end up at linebacker or even along the defensive line.

Maika Kaufusi, the younger brother of Jackson and Isaiah, has signed with BYU. Like his brothers that came before him, expect Maika to find the field during his time in blue.

One of my favorite prospects in the class. I'm not sure which position he will play at BYU, but he has the talent to find the field quickly.

Talin Togiai is related to former Ohio State defensive lineman Tommy Togiai and current Utah offensive tackle Tanoa Togiai. Talin picked BYU over competing offers from Nebraska and Utah after he was in attendance for BYU's win over Utah.

Micah Wilson is one of the last players to be announced today. Wilson is the younger brother of Zach Wilson and Josh Wilson.

Joe Brown, who flipped from Virginia to BYU last week, announced on Twitter that he won't sign until Thursday.

What to Watch For

1. Keionte Scott Decision

The top JUCO cornerback in the country is down to five schools: BYU, Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, and Miami. He will announce his college decision on Wednesday morning at 9:00 AM MST.

Update: Scott committed to Auburn.

2. Keep an eye on Jaydn Ott

Jaydn Ott is a four-star running back out of California who received a BYU offer a few weeks ago. Ott planned to make a trip to Provo last weekend for an official visit but his plans fell through. Since BYU didn't get Ott on campus before the dead period, its chances of landing Ott's signature on Wednesday are next to zero. However, Ott will still have a letter of intent from BYU in hand should he decide to shock the world and sign it.

3. Watch for an announcement on returned missionaries

BYU could announce the returned missionaries that will be on the 2022 roster on Wednesday. Or they could wait until the traditional signing day in February to see where scholarships are shaking out. 2019 signees like Michael Daley and Brooks Maile are expected to be added to the 2022 roster. Most importantly, keep an eye on the 2020 signees. BYU needs to sort through more than a dozen returning missionaries from the 2020 class.

