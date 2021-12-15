ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: U.S. Trade Falling Behind Global Competitors

By i3gradiopushbin
 4 days ago

(NAFB) – The Corn Refiners Association Tuesday released a new report revealing the United States is behind its competitors in reducing global trade barriers. The report, which tracked trade agreements since 2010,...

Reuters

China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China would not fear confrontation with the United States but would welcome cooperation if it is mutually beneficial, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Problems in the U.S.-China relationship were down to "strategic misjudgments" by the American side, he said in a speech,...
China Will Increase Pork Import Tariffs in 2022

(NAFB) – The Chinese finance ministry says it will raise the import duties on most pork products in 2022. Reuters reports that the move comes after China rapidly expanded its domestic production and has less of a need for imports in the near future. The ministry will raise its tariff for most favored nations from the current eight percent to 12 percent on January 1. China had lowered its tariffs on frozen pork during 2020 as the country faced exploding domestic pork prices in the aftermath of the African Swine Fever outbreak.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
CoBank Releases 2022 Year Ahead Economic Report

(NAFB) – The U.S. economy is poised to slow in 2022 relative to 2021, but economic growth will continue at an above-average pace. CoBank last week released its 2022 year ahead report, examining several key factors that impact agriculture and market sectors that serve rural communities. CoBank suggests the U.S. farm economy will continue to struggle with the ongoing supply chain dysfunction and cost inflation issues that emerged in the summer of 2021. Historically strong prices will be more than offset by increases in cost structure for nearly all crop production, including row crops, fruits and vegetables, and hay.
AGRICULTURE
marketplace.org

What’s behind the jump in U.S. exports?

Trade numbers are like a box of chocolates: Some of them are terrible, some of them are great, and they’re just all over the place. Take October’s jump in U.S. exports, for example. They were $16.8 billion higher than in September, a rise of about 8%. And that brought the U.S. trade deficit down by 17.6%.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Globalization and world trade bounce back from the impact of COVID-19: report

Reports of the demise of globalization due to COVID-19 have proved premature, says global connectedness report. World trade of goods has surged to pre-pandemic levels despite supply chain problems. But many countries are facing high inflation rates and developing nations are struggling to recover, with limited access to vaccines. COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. 
HEALTH
WTO Rules Against India Sugar Subsidies

(NAFB) – The World Trade Organization ruled India is violating its WTO obligations with its sugar subsidies. A WTO panel initiated by Australia, Brazil, and Guatemala investigated India’s large sugar subsidies and found it not compatible with the country’s WTO commitments. The Hagstrom Report says an analysis done by the American Sugar Alliance notes that India is one of the largest sugar producers in the world. India produces over 30 million tons of milled sugar in most years with the support of government production subsidies and also uses export subsidies to place six to seven million metric tons of sugar on the world market.
WORLD
The Independent

China targets Lithuania by urging car firm to cut out pro-Taiwan country

China has urged car parts giant Continental to stop using components made in Lithuania as it ramps up pressure on multinationals to cut links with the Baltic state amid a dispute over the status of Taiwan, according to sources.The Chinese government, which views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month after the opening of a representative office by Taiwan in Vilnius. Lithuania’s ruling coalition had also agreed last year to support what it described as “those fighting for freedom” on the island.Earlier this month, a senior government official and an industry body said China has...
CARS
MarketWatch

U.S. business inventories rise 1.2% in October, but firms still falling behind

U.S. business inventories rose a sharp 1.2% in October, the government said Wednesday, but companies still can't restock fast enough to keep up with sales. Sales jumped 2.1% in the month. As a result, the ratio of inventories to sales dropped to 1.24 from 1.26 and matched a record low. That's how many months it would take to sell all the inventory on hand. Companies sought to boost inventories early ahead of the holiday shopping season, especially in light of major bottlenecks that have made it harder to obtain supplies. Yet they've had trouble keeping enough products on hand due to strong sales and widespread shortages. An increase in inventories adds to gross domestic product and is usually a sign of an expanding economy.
ECONOMY
AFP

Equity and oil markets slump on Omicron panic

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. - Christmas 'whimper' - The rapid spread of Omicron has slammed the oil market -- and travel stocks -- on concerns about demand fallout as countries revert back to containment measures and travel curbs.
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU regulator backs Novavax as region's fifth COVID-19 vaccine

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Monday it has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from U.S.-based Novavax (NVAX.O) for use in adults, paving the way for a fifth coronavirus shot in the EU as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads. Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing...
PHARMACEUTICALS

