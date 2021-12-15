Brad Pitt Reportedly Doing Lots Of 'Soul-Searching' For Self-Improvement Amid New Ventures

Brad Pitt has had a busy year as he prepares for his new projects. While he continues to achieve new milestones in his career, he is said to be struggling.

Brad Pitt Reuters

But, sources told Us Weekly that he is "doing his best to keep his head above water." In fact, he is reportedly doing lots of "soul-searching" these days for his own improvement.

Insiders noted that while he hates the single life, and would love to date someone new, he is "scared to commit." The actor is said to acknowledge his past mistakes, but all he can do now is "move forward" and not beat himself up for the things that are out of his control.

Read The Full Story