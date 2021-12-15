ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt Reportedly Doing Lots Of 'Soul-Searching' For Self-Improvement Amid New Ventures

Business Times
Business Times
 4 days ago

Brad Pitt has had a busy year as he prepares for his new projects. While he continues to achieve new milestones in his career, he is said to be struggling.

Brad Pitt

But, sources told Us Weekly that he is "doing his best to keep his head above water." In fact, he is reportedly doing lots of "soul-searching" these days for his own improvement.

Insiders noted that while he hates the single life, and would love to date someone new, he is "scared to commit." The actor is said to acknowledge his past mistakes, but all he can do now is "move forward" and not beat himself up for the things that are out of his control.

Christy Watson
3d ago

All I can say is you married her and you chose to have children. You know I feel bad for you, love you as an actor, but I really believe that what goes. around comes around. you knew her when you screwed Jen.

growler wolf
4d ago

You just know he got played. or got burnt playing. nobody is innocent in a relationship, if you didn't run the first time, how are we suppose know you don't like it rough after the 20th year of beatings. You can't be that weak, He has to fall asleep some time. Your dying regardless, what do you have to lose ?

