ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

WMU will begin assessing fines for students not meeting COVID-19 test requirement

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9Nvx_0dNSVk7000

Western Michigan University has released its COVID-19 safety and testing guidelines for the spring semester, with unvaccinated students and employees continuing to have to test weekly.

Those who do not comply with the testing requirement will fined $50 for each missed COVID-19 test. At the sixth missed test and for every test after that, the fine increases to $100 per occurrence.

There’s no ceiling to the number of fines that can be assessed, and those who owe more than $300 on their student account will not be able to register for classes.

The required testing operation will move from Fetzer Center to North Kohrman Hall starting Jan. 4.

Required indoor masking and health badging will also remain in place until further notice.

University officials continue to urge students and employees to get vaccinated, including getting a booster shot once eligible.

Other health practices they encourage include getting tested at the earliest sign of symptoms, washing hands frequently and correctly, cleaning work and personal spaces and high-touch surfaces thoroughly and frequently, and maintaining physical distance from others as much as possible.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wmu
DCist

D.C. Is One Step Closer To Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine For Students

The D.C. Council on Tuesday advanced a measure that would mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students. The proposal, which passed 11-1, would require students eligible for a coronavirus vaccine that is fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, get inoculated by March 1. The bill, which also requires workers in childcare centers get vaccinated, must face a second vote by the Council.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc57.com

Notre Dame requiring students to get COVID-19 booster shot

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame is requiring all students to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster, the university announced on Monday. This is an extension of the University’s current COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The university will host an on-campus booster clinic from January 11 through 14 inside...
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burrell loosens covid-19 quarantine requirements for asymptomatic students

Students and staff members who have been exposed to covid-19 but don’t have symptoms won’t need to quarantine under a revised health and safety plan Burrell School Board approved Tuesday. Effective Wednesday, any students who were exposed to covid-19 but have no symptoms can return to school immediately.
EDUCATION
WYFF4.com

North Carolina college student tests positive for COVID-19 omicron variant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first known case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in North Carolina has been identified. Mecklenburg County Public Health announced Friday afternoon that a University of North Carolina Charlotte student has received a positive test for the omicron variant. The case was identified through...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJLA

Two Charles Co. high schools switch to virtual learning as COVID cases soar

In consultation with the Charles County Department of Health, Charles County Public Schools has closed two high schools to students for in-person learning next week. Starting Monday, Dec. 20, through Wednesday, Dec. 22, St. Charles and Westlake high schools are closed to students for in-person learning. Students who attend these two CCPS high schools will participate in virtual learning. Staff and teachers at the schools will report to the building Dec. 20-22. Parents of students at St. Charles and Westlake will receive further information by email from their school principals.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
vtcynic.com

UVM to require Day-0 COVID-19 testing for spring semester

UVM will require Day-0 COVID-19 testing for students at the start of spring semester, according to a Dec. 9 email from Patricia Prelock, provost and senior vice president, and Gary Derr, vice president for operations and safety. On-campus students must complete their Day-0 tests at the UVM COVID-19 Information and...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
fox5dc.com

Biden requirement for COVID-19 testing 24 hours before international flights begins Monday

WASHINGTON - President Biden's planned requirement for incoming international travelers to have a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departing began Monday. A senior administration official confirmed to Fox News Thursday that the 24-hour testing requirement, which Biden officially announced earlier in the day, will go into effect on Monday. All travelers, regardless of vaccination or citizenship status, will be subject to the changed regulation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSPY NEWS

Several Students and a Staff Member At Sandwich Schools Test Positive For COVID-19

In a communication sent to district families Monday, the Sandwich School District reported that two Prairie View Elementary students, two HE Dummer Elementary students, two Sandwich Middle School students, three Sandwich High School students, and one Woodbury Elementary School staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. The school district said...
SANDWICH, IL
Yale Daily News

University ramps up testing requirements amid COVID-19 spike

COVID-19 cases on campus have risen sharply over the past week, triggering a change in alert level from green to yellow and sparking concern for some about the efficacy of Yale’s public health protocols. The University has responded to the uptick by mandating twice-weekly testing for undergraduates until the end of the fall semester.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC San Diego

SDUSD to Distribute COVID-19 Tests to All Students

The San Diego Unified School District will provide two COVID-19 rapid tests for all of its students to self-test at home prior to returning to campus after winter break in January, it was announced Wednesday. The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests were provided by the California Department of Public Health...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy