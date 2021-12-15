ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GTA Online finally adds missile lock-on protection for personal vehicles

By Amar Spahic
altchar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ever played GTA Online, you know how much of an annoyance an Oppressor griefer can be. As a low level, they will often be your worst nightmare if they pick you out of the bunch, and as a medium-to-high level, they are an annoyance, and basically you yourself have...

www.altchar.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘GTA Online’ DLC confirms which optional ‘GTA 5’ ending is canon

The GTA Online update that reintroduces playable character Franklin alongside Dr. Dre appears to confirm which of the game’s optional endings is canon. As outlined by Kotaku, there’s a mission in the downloadable content update The Contract where Franklin and the player character are chasing a golf cart through a movie set, and Franklin says the line: “Man, shit, I know one of the producers around here. I hope his ass ain’t at work today.”
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GTA Online The Contract update: All new vehicles, weapons & properties

Rockstar Games has confirmed the GTA Online ‘The Contract’ update will bring with it a new selection of vehicles, weapons, and even add another property to the game. The Contract Update was previously leaked under the codename of ‘Fixers update’, but on December 8 the game’s developers revealed a first-look trailer for the upcoming content refresh.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

The Contract is a new GTA Online story with familiar characters

Rockstar Games has unveiled The Contract, a new GTA Online story with familiar characters including Dr. Dre and Franklin Clinton, a star of Grand Theft Auto V. It debuts on December 15 in GTA Online. The storyline focuses on F. Clinton and Partner, a new “celebrity solutions agency” catering to...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Lock On#Missiles#Vehicles#Remote Control#Gta Online#Oppressor#Rockstar
Gamespot

GTA Online Tips: Quick Start Guide To Money, Weapons, Vehicles, And Property

Enduring since 2013, GTA Online is one of the most complex and daunting multiplayer games on the market, which is why you may be searching for some GTA Online tips so you can start strong and make an impact when you hit the ground running in Los Santos. In this guide, we're going to provide you with some crucial tips to help you get started with the game in 2021, begin earning money, and access all of GTA Online's most interesting content. One thing we should preface is that cash is king in this virtual world, which is why so many of our tips are focused on earning GTA$.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Still No GTA 6, But Rockstar Releases GTA 5 Online DLC- IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Rockstar has announced that GTA Online will be receiving a story-focused expansion, 'The Contract', featuring GTA V character Franklin, set years after the events of the game's single-player campaign. Due for release on December 15, the story will focus on Franklin working in his new "celebrity solutions agency", and will feature Dr. Dre, who has composed new music for the game. Halo Infinite's open world was reportedly cut down from a scale similar to that of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to what it is today. Apparently, almost two-thirds of the planned game was chosen to be cut in the move. According to a report on the game's development by Bloomberg, 343 decided to drastically slash the game's open-world map in 2019 as it attempted to stabilize the direction that game was heading. A look at adventuring in the world of Aden presented by Lineage2M! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

GTA 3 Definitive Edition Finally Adds Download Option For PS Now Users

Sony has amended the PS4 release of Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition on PlayStation Now, with the crime caper now available to download as well as stream. Earlier in the week, it was reported that GTA 3 was only available to stream on PS Now, with a download option curiously missing. However, this wasn’t the only time something like this had happened, and indeed, the issue has now been fixed.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Cars
Gamespot

How To Sell Property In GTA Online

As you start to build your passive income empire, you may be wondering if you can sell property in GTA Online. It takes a lot of work and a lot of money to secure these important pieces of virtual real estate, so it's good to know how the market works from the other side. In this article, we're going to show you how property selling works in GTA Online, and what you can do to make the most out of your real estate if you're looking to upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA Online Shark Cards Guide

Since 2013, microtransactions have been the lifeblood of GTA Online. Delivered to players as Shark Cards, these are virtual credit cards preloaded with GTA Dollars that can be purchased with real-world money from, among other places, the in-game Social Club store. If you're considering buying some or just want to know what they're all about, we're going to run through the ins and outs of GTA Online Shark Cards to help get you up to speed with the fiscal landscape of one of the most popular games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

GTA Online: The Contract

Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract has just been announced by Rockstar Games, and it just might be the multiplayer platform’s biggest expansion to date. Below, we outline all you need to know about the new addition to the game including its confirmed release date, plot details, trailer information, and more. If you’ve been waiting for more single-player content set in the GTA V universe, it’s possible this might be the closest thing fans see for quite some time. Dr. Dre is here, and so is Franklin!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Agency Property In GTA Online To Buy For The Contract

GTA Online's latest expansion, The Contract, requires that players purchase a new building before getting into any of its money-making jobs. However, that building will cost players a pretty penny, and they won't be able to get a refund, so it's important to buy the best Agency available. To start...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Full list of GTA Online The Contract vehicles, including drip feed

Astron - $1.58m. Cars that have the trade price are eligible for Imani modifications, such as the lock-on protection . There is a total of seven vehicles that will come out as drip-fed content:. Baller ST - $890,000 trade price. Comet S2 Cabrio - $1.797m. Granger 3600 LX - $1.38m...
CARS
GamesRadar+

GTA Online Record A Studios location and how to access it

The GTA Online Record A Studios is a location that's mentioned clearly in the promotional materials released for the big GTA Online The Contract update, but you'll probably have noticed after completing a handful of missions that it hasn't actually been mentioned during the story, and are now wondering where exactly it is in GTA Online? Well, we have good news and bad about that, as it's a place you can go to at any time but whether they let you inside to enjoy the benefits is another matter entirely. If you're ready to learn more, then here's what you need to know about the GTA Online Record A Studios location and how to access it.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Rainbow Six Siege Y6S4.1 patch size, details and bug fixes

Rainbow Six Siege is currently in the process of getting a brand new shiny patch that will introduce changes to the players' HUD, gameplay and level design fixes, fix some accidental deaths and improve the overall user experience. Rainbow Six Siege Y6S4.1 patch size. Download sizes for each platform are...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

GTA Online Update Reduces Texts from Contacts, Adds Over 300 Clothing Items

If you’re returning to Los Santos this week and want to know How to Start The Contract and the Best Agency to Buy, then our GTA Online guide can help with all of that. In addition to the new content, however, Rockstar has been busy optimising elements of the, admittedly, bloated multiplayer release. One change reduces the number of text messages you’ll receive from Contacts.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy