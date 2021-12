The Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower Year 2 expansion is aiming for an early 2022 release with new Quests, difficulty modes, new weekly challenges, new champions, and more. If you’ve not played the game in a while, Perchang recently brought out the Fyre and Sorcery update that followed the huge Shadows Over Hammerhal campaign in June, the March of Chaos update in March, and the Hag Queen update in February as highlights. Check out Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower for free on the App Store for iOS here and Google Play for Android here. Head over to our forum thread for more discussion. Have you been playing Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower recently and what would you like to see from it in 2022?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO