As planned, Guild Wars 2 held a Guild Chat livestream last night that provided an overview of some gameplay features that fans can look forward to when End of Dragons, starting off first with another look at the 16 legendary weapons that the expansion will be bringing to the table. The core set of legendaries designed around the elder dragon Aurene will arrive first, while later updates will see other legendary variants based on the other elder dragons in the game’s fiction. The stream further showcased the Aurene legendaries in action.

