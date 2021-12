Splinter Cell is back. Publisher Ubisoft announced today that it is going back to its beloved stealth-action series with a new project in development at Ubisoft Toronto. That team worked on Far Cry 6 as well as Splinter Cell: Blacklist. This new game will draw from previous games in the series to build something that feels familiar and new. The company also confirmed it is using The Division’s Snowdrop game-development engine to re-create Splinter Cell’s dynamic light-and-shadow mechanics.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO