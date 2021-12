This American beauty is stunning to look at, a joy to play and record with, and an investment worth making whether you rock a mop-top or not. Our first impulse when picking up the handsome new USA-built Epiphone Casino was to play some Beatles, Oasis and Kinks riffs, and man, does it ever deliver that classic British rock sound: spanky, resonant and woody, with that touch of chambery depth that only a proper hollow-body guitar can really capture. Even unamplified, it’s unmistakable and iconic, and this new USA Casino – the first to be built in the U.S. since 1971 – absolutely nails what makes the Casino great. From McCartney to Weller to Gallagher, we know what a Casino can do, right?

