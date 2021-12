Many people are quitting their jobs just to have the flexibility of working from anywhere. A new survey conducted by The Conference Board reveals of those who have quit during the pandemic, 1 in 4 did so for the ability to work remotely. Rebecca Ray, executive vice president of Human Capital at The Conference Board, joined Cheddar to discuss why workplace flexibility is so important to employees, and how companies can better support the desires of their workers.

