ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Blinken halts Asia trip after Covid case in traveling party

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR — Secretary of State Antony Blinken cut his Southeast Asia visit short Wednesday due to a Covid case in his traveling party, an official said, in an abrupt halt to a trip aimed at boosting ties in a region where China's influence has grown. Blinken was...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
The Independent

How COVID-19 upended Blinken's diplomatic mission

U.S. Air Force Special Air Mission 50601 departed from Joint Base Andrews on the night of Dec. 9 with an ambitious journey ahead — an eight-day, around-the-world trip with America s top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken But the diplomatic mission to Britain, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand would soon be upended by the global surge in coronavirus cases. At least three members of the traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 and forced the abrupt cancellation of the last stop and a frantic re-calculation of the remaining itinerary.The Air Force confirmed on Saturday that at least two members of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Two more test positive for COVID-19 on trip with Sec. Blinken

Another two individuals on the week-long trip with Secretary of State Antony Blinken were discovered to have tested positive for the coronavirus, Fox News confirmed Saturday. Two Air Force crew members on the secretary’s flight contracted the deadly disease, the Department of Defense (DOD) confirmed after the trip ended early due to a positive test by a member of the traveling press pool Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

German warship enters South China Sea on 1st deployment to region in 20 years

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Saifuddin Abdullah
POLITICO

The military’s vaccination discharges have begun

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. PROGRAMMING NOTE: National Security Daily won’t publish from Mon., Dec. 20 to Fri., Dec. 31. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Mon., Jan. 3. Happy holidays!. Thousands of soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines should start...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Blinken cuts short his trip in Southeast Asia that was meant to bolster ties amid China concerns after reporter traveling with him tests positive for COVID

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cut short his brief trip to Southeast Asia on Wednesday after a journalist in the press corps accompanying him tested positive for COVID-19. The visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand was aimed at revitalizing relations in a region where China's influence has grown. Blinken...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia#Kuala Lumpur#State Department#The Indo Pacific
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Blinken cuts overseas trip short due to reporter testing positive for Covid-19

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is cutting his overseas trip to Southeast Asia short after a member of the press traveling with the top US diplomat tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday, according to the US State Department. Blinken will no longer have scheduled meetings and events in Thailand, which were...
U.S. POLITICS
Army Times

Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific to push back against China

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
realcleardefense.com

The Growing Danger of U.S. Ambiguity on Taiwan

Biden Must Make America’s Commitment Clear to China—and the World. Over the past year, the questions of whether China will forcibly move against Taiwan and how best to deter Chinese aggression have moved to the center of debates about U.S. foreign policy. This is due to a combination of factors. Officials and analysts in Washington increasingly recognize that China now has the capability to fight a war with the United States over Taiwan—a notion that once seemed far-fetched. There is also a growing sense among American observers that Chinese President Xi Jinping, having suffered few consequences for his crackdown in Hong Kong and his aggressive moves in the South China Sea and convinced that the United States is in inexorable decline, feels emboldened to force the pace of unification with Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Satellite spots Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in the Taiwan Strait prompting renewed fears that conflict could break out amid soaring tensions in the busy shipping lane

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine travelling through the Taiwan Strait has sparked fears of open conflict breaking out amid soaring tensions over Beijing's aggression towards the democratically-ruled island. Submarine expert H.I. Sutton identified the vessel as a surfacing Chinese Type-94 ballistic missile submarine in a satellite image taken on Monday. The...
MILITARY
NBC News

NBC News

247K+
Followers
34K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy