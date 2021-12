It's understandable that mainstream US buyers are no longer interested in wagons. After all, wagons were replaced nearly three decades ago by the minivan which has since lost its broad appeal thank to crossovers. But there's something of a wagon mini-comeback happening right now thanks to the Audi RS6 Avant, Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, Volvo V90, and even the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. Let's also not forget the wagon that's not only managed to survive but thrive, the Subaru Outback. Selecting any one of those is a fine choice but, aside from the Subie, they're not cheap.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO