A CEO must possess people skills that a founder may lack. This was amply demonstrated at Better.com, a privately held online mortgage company founded in 2016 by Vishal Garg. On Dec. 1, Garg personally laid off 900 shocked employees during a three-minute video conference. He claimed the reason was to improve productivity, not an uncommon objective in advance of going public. What was unacceptable, however, was the way he did it.

