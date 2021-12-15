ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

COVID-19 vaccines for children: How parents are influenced by misinformation, and how they can counter it

ifiberone.com
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jaime Sidani, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences; Beth Hoffman, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences, and Maya Ragavan, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences. (THE CONVERSATION) Since COVID-19 vaccines became available for children ages 5...

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KXRM

CDPHE to text parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO — Starting Friday, Dec. 17, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text notifications to parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 in Colorado who have not yet received a first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Pediatric vaccines are available at the state’s large community vaccination sites that can also accommodate […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19 Vaccine#Media Literacy#Facebook
MedicalXpress

How daily stress during COVID-19 affected parents' discipline

During the COVID-19 pandemic, parents were most likely to use aggressive discipline on their children when their daily stress levels were highest, usually late in the day, a study of parents in central Ohio found. Results of the study, which measured stress levels three times a day for two weeks,...
RELATIONSHIPS
phillyvoice.com

The damaging effects of bullying and how parents can address it

What comes to mind when you think of bullying? Some people may imagine one child picking on another at school on the playground. Others may think of it as a childhood issue that kids grow out of with age. The truth is, bullying behavior can last well into adulthood and can affect a person’s long-term mental health.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medscape News

How Bad Can Myocarditis Be After COVID Vaccination?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Welcome to Impact Factor, your weekly dose of commentary on a new medical study. I'm Dr F. Perry Wilson of the Yale School of Medicine. At this point, it is clear that the rate of myocarditis after vaccination with mRNA vaccines, particularly among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Compared to Polio and Smallpox, America's COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Is Going Great

The agonizingly slow upward creep of the U.S. COVID vaccination rate , coupled with the emergence of the Omicron variant, has observers speaking in tones of gloom. What is wrong with people who refuse to get the shots? Some point to diseases such as smallpox and polio as evidence of a less-broken time when people trusted authorities and believed more strongly in science. But as historians of medicine, we find the despair about vaccine hesitancy misplaced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weekly Challenger

What can we do from crisis to hope: How COVID-19 has critically affected our Black children

ST. PETERSBURG — For years, early childhood education programs have successfully increased opportunities for the advancement of vulnerable Black children and their families. These positive benefits associated with early childhood education programs have included strong outcomes in social, emotional, and educational gains of children living in vulnerable families and impoverished environments.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WRAL

The pandemic and our children: how COVID-19 affected kids across NC

This article was written for our sponsor, the ncIMPACT Initiative at the UNC School of Government.   . The pandemic has disrupted almost every aspect of our lives, with varied speculation about the levels of financial, economic and social impacts. In order to address the most significant of these impacts, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is hearing from communities and partnering with them to fuel local recovery.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
PBS NewsHour

How effective are COVID-19 vaccines against omicron?

The pandemic has brought many tricky terms and ideas from epidemiology into everyone’s lives. Two particularly complicated concepts are vaccine efficacy and effectiveness. These are not the same thing. And as time goes on and new variants like omicron emerge, they are changing, too. Melissa Hawkins is an epidemiologist...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy