Please Enable JavaScript

The Seti Institute, which dedicates itself to the search for extra-terrestrial life, is building an “unprecedented” new network to find aliens.The LaserSETI network will be able to monitor the entire night sky for lasers that might be used be advanced alien civilisations to communicate. Messages using light are more effective than radio waves because they can convey much more information.Over the past few decades, there have only been a small number of optical Seti projects which could scan the stars for extremely brief flashes of light – shorter than a second.“The instruments used for these projects have all relied on...

SCIENCE ・ 14 HOURS AGO