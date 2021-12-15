ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sony Music Chief Rob Stringer to Receive Icon Award at Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

By Jem Aswad
Connecticut Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Recording Academy has announced that Sony Music Group Chairman Rob Stringer will receive the 2022 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award “for his leadership, impact and dedication to advancing innovation in the music industry.” Stringer will be honored at Clive Davis’ and the Recording Academy’s Pre-Grammy Gala, which is scheduled...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
themiamihurricane.com

What to expect at the 64th annual Grammy Awards

As the year closes, one of the music industry’s greatest traditions returns again. With the 64th Grammy Awards planned for Jan. 31, nominations were released on Nov. 23 for yearly public viewing. With this year featuring an increase in nominations, there’s plenty to break down. Record/Song Of The Year. Separating...
MUSIC
seattlespectator.com

Predictions for the Big Four Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy has released their nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards, and although the public’s reception is, as usual, less than neutral, the nominees still give us a view on how the industry sees itself. The Record of the Year category includes “I Still Have Faith In You”...
MUSIC
thebutlercollegian.com

The best of the 64th Grammy award nominations

Get a look at some of the greatest nominations for the biggest night in music. Photo courtesy of the GRAMMYS. The 64th annual Grammy Award announced their 2022 nominations Tuesday, Nov. 23. With a variety of genres being awarded and a wide array of nominations, a few of them stood out above all else.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Stringer
Person
John Mayer
Person
Lucian Grainge
Person
Clarence Avant
Person
David Bowie
Person
George Michael
Person
Berry Gordy
Person
Ahmet Ertegun
Person
John Legend
Person
Martin Bandier
Person
Harvey Mason Jr.
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Herb Alpert
Person
Adele
Person
Irving Azoff
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Responds To Facing Off Against Beyoncé Or Rihanna In "Verzuz"

Alicia Keys is fresh off of the release of her latest album, Alicia, and her press run so far has been quite epic. Nevermind the fact that she got honest about the infamous "Empire State Of Mind" performance at the 2009 VMAs when Lil Mama crashed Alicia Keys and Jay-Z's performance. Her appearance on Drink Champs also included a smoke session, which caught many by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Artist of All Time

Songwriters and performers recently started to find out what their work is worth. Bruce Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for $550 million. Noble prize winner Bob Dylan sold his for $300 million to Universal Music Group. At the time, Lucian Grainge, the chief executive of the Universal Music Group, said “It’s […]
MUSIC
BBC

Grammy Awards: Drake withdraws nominations

Drake's two Grammy nominations for 2022 have been withdrawn from the official website. According to reports, the decision was made at the request of Drake and his management. A source at the Recording Academy has told Newsbeat that the Academy chose to honour his wish. The reasons for this are...
CELEBRITIES
KESQ News Channel 3

Lady Gaga to receive Icon Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Lady Gaga will receive the Icon Award for her performance in "House of Gucci" at the Palm Springs International Film Awards next month. “To many Lady Gaga is an icon through her music, but she continues to impress audiences with her iconic acting roles. Following her memorable performance in A Star is Born, Lady Gaga The post Lady Gaga to receive Icon Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Music Group#The Recording Academy#The Beverly Hilton#Bts Leaves Columbia#Universal Music Group#Sony Music Entertainment#Cbs Records
Variety

Delayed Impact: Super Producer Hit-Boy Is Finally Receiving Grammy Recognition

With a production discography boasting modern hip-hop classics including Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Ni**as in Paris,” Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Beyoncé’s “Sorry,” it’s somewhat surprising to learn that Hit-Boy (real name: Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr.) is a first-time nominee for producer of the year, non-classical. For the 2022 Grammy Awards, the Californian hitmaker was finally recognized for his beat-making on Nas’ “King’s Disease II” and contributions to the “Judas and the Black Messiah” soundtrack, which includes one of his own songs, “Broad Day.” What would it mean to win producer of the year? It would definitely be a dream come true....
MUSIC
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Has Beyoncé upgraded her $5m engagement ring from husband Jay-Z?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married now for 13 years after saying 'I do' in a top-secret ceremony on 4 April 2008. You may not have noticed, but the singer's jaw-dropping 18-carat emerald-cut engagement ring has been switched out for a marquise design in a recent post. In a series...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Admits To Sneaking Out Of Diddy's Party & Mariah Carey's Session

Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Mariah Carey's Dating Requirements Include a Very Mariah Carey Stipulation

It's time. Thanksgiving is in the rear-view and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is back on the airwaves — war on Christmas be damned. In a new interview, the reigning Queen of Christmas revealed that the festive season isn't just a major part of her all-encompassing business plan (she has a new special on Apple TV+ this year, of course), the holiday also plays into her dating life. During a chat with E! News' Daily Pop, Carey said that once upon a time, she dated someone who didn't get into the holiday spirit. Naturally, things didn't work out.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Jay-Z Is Already Wearing the Impossible-to-Get Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are you frantically searching for a way to get a hold of the just-dropped Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe Nautilus? It might help to have a working relationship with one of the brands. Case in point: Just eight days after it was introduced to great fanfare, musician and businessman Jay-Z is already wearing the hype-inducing timepiece. He showed it off earlier this week while hanging out with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel at a special screening of the film, which he produced, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Although the legendary rapper is a serious watch collector, one has to assume...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy