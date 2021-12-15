Manthey Tunes 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 With Body Kit, Better Brakes

Porsche might think that its dazzling new Vision Gran Turismo will steal the headlines, but fans seem to be intoxicated by an ugly duckling that's been lapping the Nurburgring for the last couple of years. Back in October of 2020, we reported a sighting of what looked to be a lifted, Safari version of the Porsche 911. Porsche has a long history of rally racing the 911, and while there are many modern interpretations of the Safari 911 rolling around these days, none of them are official. Until now. The 911 Safari has been in testing for a good while now, and it seems as if Porsche is putting the final touches on this high-riding sports car. In this latest v, we get to see the 2023 Porsche 911 Safari Prototype testing around the Nürburgring wearing no camouflage, and it looks great.

