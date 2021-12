'Tis the season to give: In fact, about a third of annual giving occurs in December, and 12% during the last three days of the year, according to Charity Navigator. But if you’re like a lot of people, the idea of donating to charity can be financially painful. So instead of giving until it hurts, you'll want to give in a way that helps by stretching your bountiful gift with a tax break or in some other way. And you'll also certainly want to make sure your money goes to a reputable charity.

CHARITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO