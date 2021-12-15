ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

‘Omni is everywhere’: why do so many people struggle to say Omicron?

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSBZZ_0dNSP3VY00
‘Most of us don’t speak Greek – I think that’s fair to say.’

Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post criticized Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, for both mispronouncing the new Covid variant as “Omnicron” rather than “Omicron”.

Biden’s detractors have seized on the mispronunciation as evidence of some sort of cognitive decline, but the president is far from alone. Daily Beast media reporter Justin Baragona confessed he “can relate” to Biden’s mispronunciation, and he’s not the only one: various digital news outlet URLs include the misspelling, suggesting that the mistake was in an early draft and only corrected after the article was published.

According to linguists, the error is to be expected. We don’t often have cause to introduce entirely novel words to our common vernacular as adults, especially ones from unfamiliar languages.

“Most of us don’t speak Greek – I think that’s fair to say,” Dr Taylor Jones, a linguist and post-graduate studies lecturer, told me.

According to Dr Jones, it’s typical for us to take words from other languages and Americanize them, and the habit isn’t specific to English speakers: “Every language just takes from other languages and ‘nativizes’ the sounds.”

Omicron already presents a challenge before introducing any new, unwanted letters: “Of the Greek letters, we barely use it [unless you’re a Futurama superfan, where the fictional planet Omicron Persei 8 makes frequent appearances], and as a three-syllable word, there are a lot of potential pronunciations if you aren’t sure how it’s said,” Dr Lisa Davidson, chair of the linguistics department at New York University, told me. The first syllable could be OH or AH, it could be MY-cron or MEE-cron or even MIH-cron. Dr Jones pointed out that I was actually merging the first and second syllable with my pronunciation: OM-ih-cron.

“Omni, though,” Dr Jones said. “Forgive the inadvertent pun, but that’s everywhere.”

Omnipotent, omniscient, omnivore, omnibus, omniplex and omnipresent: omni as a prefix is a much more familiar sound to the English-speaking brain, or “speech production area” (linguist-speak for “mouth”, generally).

“In that sense, it serves as kind of a magnet,” Dr Davidson said. “It’s a stronger mental representation, so it draws in strings of sounds that are close, like omi–. There’s lots of research showing that if you present people with strings of letters that don’t exist as words in English but could, they’ll pronounce it like the most frequent existing word that has the most similar set of letters.”

Dr Davidson recalled a paper she was recently sent “that shows that if you make an error of a newly learned word on a recall task, you’re more likely to keep making that same error (rather than a different error, or the correct pronunciation).” So people who are irritated by the mispronunciation may want to work on their serenity; it’s likely to stay with us for a while.

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

Tiger Woods and son runners-up to Team Daly in PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son Charlie reeled off 11 straight birdies to card a final-round 57 and finish in second place at the PNC Championship on Sunday, two shots behind winners John Daly and his son John Daly Jr. Woods more than delivered in his highly-anticipated return to competitive...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omi
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Anthony Fauci
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden said in July that if you get vaccinated, you will not get COVID

During a town hall event in July, hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon, President Joe Biden assured the country that if they were vaccinated, they would not contract COVID-19. He said it to motivate people to get vaccinated, but it wasn't true. “You're not going to get COVID if you...
SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

Fauci Warns Omicron Is ‘Raging Through the World’ as Sarah Palin Preaches Resistance to Vaccine Pressure

As Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm about the spread of the Omicron variant, Sarah Palin is touting her unvaccinated status as a badge of honor while telling a crowd to “stiffen your spine” in the face of pressure to get inoculated against the disease. Speaking about Omicron on Meet the Press, Fauci said on Sunday, “The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading — its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world.” On CNN, the doctor cautioned that Omicron will “take over” as the dominant...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín dies at 53 after being taken to hospital

The Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has died aged 53, the group has announced. The baritone’s bandmates – David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler – paid tribute to him on Sunday. In a statement on Twitter, they said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cron#Omicron#Covid#New York Post#Omnicron#Greek#Americanize#English#Nativizes#New York University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I was a frustrated opera singer – then I found my voice as a man of God’

Wesley Rowell hoped to make it as an opera singer. A bass-baritone, he supported his ambitions and auditions with singing jobs in churches in Chicago and New York, and as a luxury salesperson, selling expensive pots of face cream. Then, at 60, he found a different kind of voice – and started seminary at Princeton with a mission to “reclaim God’s queerness”.
RELIGION
The Guardian

The fatal weakness of the Conservatives is not seeing the kindness in most people

Whatever political dramas are erupting on a seemingly daily basis – with the flouncing off of the Brexit minister, Lord Frost, just the latest – most people are now exhausted. After repeated lurches from pessimism to optimism and back again, the pandemic will soon enter its third year. The fact that everything has suddenly been upturned at the time of year when we get up in the dark hardly helps. Neither does being led by people who disregard the same rules they want the rest of us to follow. I have been party to enough recent conversations involving rolling eyes and mentions of the clowns in power to know that this is now a big part of the public mood; the astonishing North Shropshire byelection saw it being expressed via the ballot box.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘It makes me cry with laughter!’: readers recommend 15 fabulous Christmas films

The original Ebenezer is, of course, Alastair Sim. Ideally, I like to watch this on an old videotape with the early 1980s BBC logo and announcer before the film starts. Every Christmas, we would watch Mr Sim transform from a hard, cold, pastry-faced man into a very huggable uncle. Just thinking about it makes my eyes well. I sit down with my kids to watch Scrooge as often as I can get away with it, and I’m always moved by this wonderful film.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Tell us: what were you doing on 15 May 2020?

Questions have been raised once more after Boris Johnson was pictured with wine and cheese during a Downing Street garden gathering, with up to 17 staff on 15 May 2020. No 10 has insisted a “work meeting’ was taking place. Last year on 13 May, only two people...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

84K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy