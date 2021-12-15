New trial date set for man charged with Celtic Park sex abuse

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and arson after a fire in Reading that left one person dead, police say.Firefighters, police and ambulance crews all rushed to the blaze at a building in Rowe Court, Grovelands Road, at around 3am on Wednesday.Hakeem Kigundu, formerly of Rowe Court, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.Thames Valley Police remanded him in custody to appear at Reading magistrates’ court on Saturday.One person was confirmed dead following the blaze and two people are still missing.In the hours after the fire, the force said the incident was not being treated as terror-related, and officers urged people to avoid the area because roads had been closed.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO