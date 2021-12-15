Cloud ERP - Optimizing Business Processes

An Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system is like the central nervous system for a business, collecting and organizing key information to support lean, efficient operations, even as it expands. ERP systems typically come with several modules that act as building blocks for the software used to run a business. Each module brings a bundle of functionality that helps complete a particular process or a part of that process and interacts with each other in a way that often augments their capabilities.

