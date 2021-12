Still looking for a signed copy of “Classic Restaurants of Wichita,” which includes profiles and photos of almost 100 Wichita restaurants locals miss most?. You have another chance to pick one up while you’re out doing your holiday shopping. I’ll be at the Spice Merchant, 1300 E. Douglas, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Spice Merchant folks will have a special signing area set up for me in the balcony area of the shop, and we can all leave with our hair smelling like cinnamon and coffee and Christmas.

WICHITA, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO