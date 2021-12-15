Art of Living Foundation SKY Breath Meditation Course Review

Description: — UB De-Stress Week, take a mid-afternoon breather with Shanice Green. 1pm - 2pm, Thursday, December 9th, 2021 VIA ZOOM (zoom link will be sent to registrants shortly!) Gently nourish your body and mind with Two Deep Breaths: a Gentle Yoga & Live Music Getaway. This 60-minute event combines live music, yoga, meditation, and positive affirmations. Carefully crafted to promote a sense of relaxation, mindfulness, and creative expression. This virtual experience will encourage a sense of community through an interactive music performance and gentle yoga session. Afterwards, participants will feel rested, refreshed, and better equipped with self-care tools to help cultivate calm moments every day. Live Music Music is the essence of this retreat. Experience the soothing sounds of Shanice Green on acoustic guitar and vocals. Live guitar and vocals weave together each activity to engage students and set the tone for the event. Gentle Yoga Gentle yoga helps to get the body out of stress-mode, release tension, calm the nervous system, gain clearer thinking, and restore an overall sense of balance to the body. The instructor will combine yoga movements with soothing music, creating a sound healing gentle yoga session. Guided Meditations Meditation increases your awareness of the present moment. The guided meditation will include relaxing live music that will allow you to step out of your thoughts and into the Now. Affirmation Cards One of the most powerful activities to improve mental health that you can do for yourself is to use affirmations. Using journaling prompts, participants will create positive affirmation cards unique to their personal needs. Shanice Green is a full-time musician and registered yoga instructor. She earned her Yoga Teacher Training Certification at Peachtree Yoga Center in Atlanta, Georgia in 2015. She specializes in Chakra Healing through yoga, music, crystals, and positive affirmations. have any questions? please reach out to nick atnicholas.parreco@ubalt.edu.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO