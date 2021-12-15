ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Merry Christmas wishes - Latest update 2021

neworleanssun.com
 5 days ago

There is no doubt that everyone has one particular day in a year. It can either be a birthday or any other event like Christmas. Many people celebrate this beautiful day as a part of their culture by sending Merry Christmas Wishes. For the people who want to express...

www.neworleanssun.com

geneseorepublic.com

Letter to Editor - Merry Christmas

Most of you will read this on Christmas eve as it falls on the traditional Friday issue date. I'm writing this Monday morning, my "traditional" composing date, hoping I'm not too late. Hey that rhymes, without even trying!. In the midst of this great season of joy around the birth...
whitewaterbanner.com

UW-Whitewater Community Optimists Wished Children a Merry Christmas; Thank All Who Helped

Editor’s note: Tom Ganser provided photos from the drive-through Optimist event on December 4 where children could visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Optimist Club would like to thank the following for their help in making the Drive-Through Santa Event held on December 4, 2021 a success. Our local Culver’s donated Scoops coupons. Music was provided by Whitewater High School Choir members directed by Mrs. Karen Tordera and duets were played by Dr. Don Deal and his son Robert Wiley Deal. Bruce Parker and Rick and Jeanine Fassl helped with festive decorations. Laila Potts and Lanora Heim donated food goods to be distributed to attendees. Thank you to everyone who donated food to the Community Space.
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
#Christmas Wishes#Merry Christmas#Beautiful Day#Christians
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
CNET

Best white elephant gift exchange presents that everyone will love

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Secret Santa and white elephant gatherings can be stressful and, to be honest, unsatisfying if you don't get a well-thought-out gift. And because people have diverse tastes, there's extra pressure to get the gift giving right, especially if you're buying for a co-worker you hardly know.
WRAL News

Tara Lynn's Favorite Sugar Cookie Recipe

Raleigh, N.C. — Baking is a long-standing holiday tradition in my family and my husband's family. My grandmother made a German ginger cookie every year. My mom and I would make Spritz shortbread cookies with a cookie press along with chocolate chip cookies. My husband grew up making sugar cookies with his parents along with other goodies like almond bars.
Mashed

The Unique Way Ree Drummond Decorates Her Christmas Cookies

Food Network star Ree Drummond likes unwinding and taking things slow during the holiday season with her family. She told People in 2017 that for Christmas Eve, she heads to her in-laws' home for a hearty meal that includes beef, a side of mashed potatoes, burgundy mushrooms, and more. The family also has a cute tradition of drawing names in advance to make gift-giving a lot more fun and interesting on Christmas Day.
imdb.com

Keanu Reeves And The Matrix Resurrections Cast Wish You A Merry MatriXmas

Who's ready to go back into the Matrix this holiday season? "The Matrix Resurrections" is almost upon us, and it has inspired a brand new commercial holiday (emphasis on "commercial") called MatriXmas. I know what you're thinking: when did "The Matrix" suddenly become a Christmas movie like "Die Hard" (or "The Lighthouse?")
kfgo.com

We wish you a merry vaccine! Lisbon starts inoculating children

LISBON (Reuters) – Nurses wearing reindeer antler headbands danced to festive music and Santa Claus showed up at a Lisbon vaccination centre on Saturday as young children started to receive their COVID-19 shots. Martim Sobral, 10, and his dad Paulo were among the first to arrive at the large...
neworleanssun.com

Covid-19 Pandemic: What Can Couples Do To Be Happy?

Throughout the age of coronavirus? Similar to every other part of life, the way of romance have actually transformed. Recently dating partners are longing for each other after weeks apart as a result of the quarantine; longtime in-relationship or married couples are spending more time with each other than ever before. And the pandemic has actually added a new wrinkle for divorced or separated moms and dads that share guardianship of their kids.
theplaystationbrahs.com

Synth Riders Wants To Wish You A Merry Synthmas…

It’s the week of Christmas and for many, they are counting the days until presents can be open, to see the smiles, and just have some good food. But what if you eat too much before then or you are just not in that holiday spirit as you wish you could be? Well, there is possibly a solution to all your wonders and all you need to do is to stand up, get into VR, and then move to some Carol of Bells music with the new Merry Synthmas Update…
neworleanssun.com

Happy to celebrate 36th birthday with my parents: Adivi Sesh

Hyderabad (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 17 (ANI): Time spent with family is worth every second. 'Goodachari' fame Adivi Sesh, who turned a year older on Friday, is extremely happy as he rang in his birthday with his mother and father after a long time. "I am a low-key person. I...
95.3 MNC

Not all White Elephant party gifts have to be gag gifts

Still looking for that last-minute gift idea for the family or office White Elephant Party? Listen up. There are some great ideas on a wish list from Indy100.com that your gift recipient will actually like. From a functioning Bananaphone to the hilarious-looking burrito blanket, you can remove the usual gag gifts that fit under the $40 ceiling, and instead get something fun and useful. Better to provide an actual thoughtful gift as opposed to something silly that will only provide entertainment for the party itself.
thrillgeek.com

Disney Wish Imagineering Updates

The Disney Wish is currently being constructed in Papenburg, Germany. Disney released some exciting information about the creative direction and updates on the ship as it reaches new stages of construction. The staterooms will be peaceful, calming, functional, and full of uniquely Disney details. Each aspect of the ship has...
