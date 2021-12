HARTFORD — It had been nearly nine years since UConn played a Big East game in front of its home fans, and nearly two since it had played in front of an XL Center sellout. And when Tyler Polley knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:48 to play, cutting a UConn deficit that had been 16 points down to a mere two, you could hear the pent-up excitement unleashed by the 15,564 Husky fans inside the building on Saturday.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO