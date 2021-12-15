ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hospital workers prepare for another COVID surge

By Jessica Hart
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BLOOMFIELD — “This last year has been the toughest of the tough." The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Missouri have been increasing over the past few weeks, and health officials say another surge is near to challenge an exhausted health care workforce. “After two...

wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Topeka Capital-Journal

'This is a warning to all of you: We are in trouble,' Kansas hospital leader says as COVID surges

Kansas and Kansas City metro area health leaders are warning that hospitals are overwhelmed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. "Folks, this is what you have to understand: As the weather got cold, masks came off. We still have a lot of unvaccinated folks. We set ourselves up for danger," said Steve Stites, chief medical officer at The University of Kansas Health System. "That danger is real, it's present and it's at our doorstep. This is a warning to all of you: We are in trouble."
KANSAS STATE
foxbaltimore.com

With hospitalizations rising, Hogan introduces new COVID-19 plans

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations, meaning Maryland hospitals now need to take certain actions. Hogan specifically ordered hospitals to reduce non-urgent medical surgeries and make available all staffed bed capacity. Right now, many in Maryland are asking questions about...
BALTIMORE, MD
State
Missouri State
Connecticut Post

As COVID patients surge, are Connecticut hospitals ready?

One day after the COVID positivity rate soared past 8 percent, Connecticut hospitalizations jumped by 50 patients on Wednesday in one of the state’s largest single-day increases since the height of the pandemic, data shows. While the daily positivity rate dipped to 4.98 percent on Wednesday with 789 new...
CONNECTICUT STATE
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 surge stretches Wisconsin hospitals to the limit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — With COVID-19 surging in Wisconsin, health care leaders say their hospitals across the state are at or near capacity. The seven-day average for new infections in Wisconsin is more than 3,500, which is the highest it’s been in a year, according to state health officials.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Covid#University Hospital#Seasonal Influenza#Icu#Omicron
Western Iowa Today

Iowa COVID surge sends hospitalizations to highest in a year

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hospitalizations reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health increased Wednesday as the state continues to experience a surge in coronavirus cases leading to more people being treated in hospitals, higher numbers in intensive care and more deaths. Hospitalizations increased 7.5% from the Monday update to 777 patients with 185 people requiring ICU care, up 14%. The number of hospitalized patients is the highest since Dec. 14, 2020, and the ICU census is the highest in a year. Seven unvaccinated children age 11 or younger are hospitalized and the state reports 6% of children age 5 to 11 in Iowa are fully vaccinated. The state also reported an additional 105 COVID-19 deaths, which raises the state total to 7,550 deaths.
IOWA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Post-holiday surge continues in Covid cases, hospitalizations

The post-holiday Covid-19 surge continues, with case numbers and hospitalizations moving toward levels seen a year ago. On Wednesday, Christiana Care announced it was postponing some elective surgeries that require hospital stays due to the rise in Covid admissions. Three deaths were reported in the Wednesday summary from the Delaware...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
khqa.com

Hospitals call for help amid spike in COVID cases

WASHINGTON (TND) — A spike in COVID cases right before the holidays is stretching hospitals to their limits across the country. Hospitalizations are up 20% in the past two weeks and several states are taking new measures to keep their medical facilities afloat. On Friday, Ohio activated its National...
HEALTH SERVICES
sunny95.com

COVID surge putting “dangerous strain” on Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS – As the U.S. expands COVID-19 boosters to younger teens, Ohio health officials say they are concerned about the continued spread of the disease, due to the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes it. Ohio is one of a handful of states that account for more than...
OHIO STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota hospitals 'overwhelmed' by continued COVID surge

ST. PAUL - Leaders of Minnesota hospital systems are pleading with the public to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and to take precautions such as wearing a mask as hospitalizations for the virus remain at record highs for 2021. CEOs of nine Minnesota health systems, including Essentia Health, the Mayo Clinic...
MINNESOTA STATE
WebMD

Prepare, Be Patient, Be Present: Tips for Another COVID Holiday

Dec. 15, 2021 -- 'Tis the season -- again -- for holiday travel and get-togethers with friends and family amid the challenges of a global pandemic. Yes, personal and public protection measures remain essential, but that doesn't mean you have to be a Scrooge about traveling and spending time with loved ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH

