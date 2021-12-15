Excire Foto Is My New Photo Management App, And You Can Save 24% On It

We love a hack. Comment if you were today years old when you learned this one. #instagramhacks. Photo carousels on Instagram are quite possibly one of the photo-sharing app's greatest features. Similar to real-life photo albums, Instagram carousels tell a story that a single photo or video can't portray. If you've been stuck waffling on the order of your carousel pictures for what feels like hours on end before you post (guilty), Instagram has a sneaky fix that changes the order of photos in a carousel after it's posted, so your decision won't feel so permanent, and you won't have to repost the whole thing. Similar to how you can delete photos in an Instagram carousel, you can also rearrange them using the same method, plus a few additional steps. TikTok account @Later.com tuned us in to the hack, and once you get the hang of it, you'll unlock a world of freedom you never knew could exist.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO