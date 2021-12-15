ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excire Foto Is My New Photo Management App, And You Can Save 24% On It

canonwatch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was a happy Lightroom user until Adobe decided to introduce the subscription model. I did not like it and since then I never found a software I liked enough to use it as my main photo management app. Until now. Automatic photo tagging and keywording, how does that...

www.canonwatch.com

PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
imore.com

You can now listen to recorded Spaces through the Twitter app for iOS

Twitter is now allowing some hosts to record their Spaces. Recorded Twitter Spaces can now be played back on iOS for the first time. Twitter has announced that it is making two changes to its Spaces voice chat feature, although only one of those changes will be available for all users. That change is the ability for some hosts to now record their Spaces, while everyone can now listen to recorded Spaces using the iOS app.
glamourmagazine.co.uk

There's a huge buzz about ‘Be My Eyes’, the app where you can assist a visually impaired person from the other side of the world

Be My Eyes has created a worldwide community for blind and low-sighted users through the assistance of volunteers. It describes itself as, “a free mobile app with one main goal: to make the world more accessible for blind and low-vision people,” adding that the app “connects blind and low-vision individuals with sighted volunteers and companies from all over the world through a live video call.”
thekatynews.com

Best iPhone Apps You Can Use To Buy Clothes

There are so many apps around the cyberspace that can help you get done with a lot of home chores, buy and selling, scheduling and a lot of other tasks of almost every nature done in an instant. Things are more easy if you have an iPhone with you and you just download your required app and use the amazing user experience offered by the app for iPhone users. Apart from that, there are so many other benefits of using apps to get your work done in seconds.
xda-developers

You can now make audio and video calls from the Gmail app

Back in September, Google announced it would be allowing users to make calls directly from the Gmail app on iOS and Android. Initially, users could create a Google Meet link in the app and share it with others via the service of their choice. They could also join meetings created by others through the mobile app. Google is now making it easier to start audio and video calls by adding direct call buttons in the Gmail app.
canonwatch.com

Save Up To 63% On Luminar Neo and Luminar AI Bundles

New holiday discounts for Skylum photo editing software. Luminar NEO + 2 Free Packs – 41% discount: 69 $/€. Luminar NEO + Luminar AI + 2 Free Packs – 50% discount : 98 $/€. Luminar NEO + Luminar AI + Aurora HDR + 2 Free Packs – 63%...
CNET

2 newest Google Maps features and how to use them

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you haven't been using Google Maps to get through the holidays, now's a good time to start, especially if you haven't started your holiday shopping yet. The app can help ease the stress of trying to figure out where to go shopping when trying to avoid crowds of people doing the same. For instance, you can use the app to check out how busy a store or restaurant is before deciding to go.
TrendHunter.com

App-Connected Photo Frames

The Simply Smart Home PhotoShare WiFi Digital Picture Frame is an app-connected decor solution for those seeking out a way to keep their favorite moments in view at all times throughout the day. The photo frame features a display that will cycle through your choice of pictures thanks to connectivity to the PhotoShare app where new images can be uploaded in mere seconds. The app can act like a social network for users and their friends and family to use as a method of sharing new images.
xda-developers

This new app can decorate the MacBook Pro’s screen notch

The Apple MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021) were released earlier this year, and they’re some of the most impressive laptops you can buy right now. However, there is one design aspect that has received some criticism — the iPhone-like notch at the top of the display. Thankfully, there’s now a tool to help you make the notch a bit more fun.
howtogeek.com

How to See All the Photos a Particular App Saved on iPhone

Tim Brookes is a technology writer with more than a decade of experience. He's invested in the Apple ecosystem, with experience covering Macs, iPhones, and iPads for publications like Zapier and MakeUseOf. Read more... Have you ever tried to find an image on your iPhone or iPad that you know...
Mac Observer

How to Use the New ‘Pixelmator Photo’ App on iPhone

Pixelmator Photo was released for the iPhone on Thursday, and due to the smaller screen the UI is different than on the iPad. Here are some quick tips to get started. When you open the app you’ll find four tabs at the bottom: All Photos, Albums, Recents, Favorites. Fairly standard. A gear for Settings is in the upper-left corner, and you’l find a Menu icon and a Select button in the upper-right corner. Inside the menu you have choices to zoom into and out of the photo view, which is important because you can’t pinch-to-zoom. The Aspect button changes the way your photos are displayed; either as squares or in their natural ratio.
igeeksblog.com

What is App Privacy Report in iOS 15 and how you can use it?

The moment you install an app, it asks for certain permissions from location data, camera access, to tracking consent. But do these apps use the permissions wisely or misuse them? Well,f the App Privacy Report feature in iOS 15.2 can show you all of that and more. But what exactly is App Privacy Report, and how can you use it? Let’s find out.
linuxtoday.com

digiKam 7.4 Professional Photo Management App Release

Coming five months after digiKam 7.3, the digiKam 7.4 release is here with a new tool that lets users share items on the network with a Motion JPEG stream server, as well as an improved Showfoto component that received a new left sidebar. This can host a folder-view to help users quickly explore images from their local file system, or a stack-view to host your favorite contents.
9to5Mac

Ulysses writing app launches new ways for businesses to buy and manage licenses

The powerful writing app Ulysses today announced a new way for businesses and organizations to purchase several licenses at once and manage them with ease. The universal app that utilizes Markdown, iCloud syncing feature, and sheet-grouping to work as a comprehensive all-in-one writing tool for bloggers, script writers, and anyone else who enjoys writing short- or long-form content is now offering, outside the App Store, a better way for businesses and organizations to buy and manage licenses.
chromeunboxed.com

You can now sort your apps by color in the new Chromebook Productivity launcher

I’ve been following the development of the new Chromebook Productivity Launcher for some time now. It’s a brand new app launcher that sits left-aligned on the shelf for Chrome OS users and provides faster access to your content instead of taking up half of or the full display when opened like the current design.
POPSUGAR

There's a Sneaky Way You Can Change the Order of Photos in an Instagram Carousel

We love a hack. Comment if you were today years old when you learned this one. #instagramhacks. Photo carousels on Instagram are quite possibly one of the photo-sharing app's greatest features. Similar to real-life photo albums, Instagram carousels tell a story that a single photo or video can't portray. If you've been stuck waffling on the order of your carousel pictures for what feels like hours on end before you post (guilty), Instagram has a sneaky fix that changes the order of photos in a carousel after it's posted, so your decision won't feel so permanent, and you won't have to repost the whole thing. Similar to how you can delete photos in an Instagram carousel, you can also rearrange them using the same method, plus a few additional steps. TikTok account @Later.com tuned us in to the hack, and once you get the hang of it, you'll unlock a world of freedom you never knew could exist.
mobilesyrup.com

You can now scan for nearby AirTags using this official Android app

Apple has released a new Play Store app that will allow Android users to scan its ‘Find My’ network to find a misplaced AirTag or other devices that support the platform. First revealed back in June, the app, ‘Tracker Detect,’ requires users to be running Android 9 or higher to search for Find My-powered trackers.
featureweekly.com

A new Apple Music app is coming to macOS 12.2, and you can try it out right now

Apple finally put an end to iTunes’ reign in 2019 with the release of macOS Catalina, which divided its functionality into standalone Podcasts, TV, and Music apps. There was only one issue: the new Music app isn’t all that different from iTunes, and the new streaming parts are rendered as web pages rather than natively.
