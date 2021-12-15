ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City council approves zoning change for market-rate boarding house in East Central over vociferous opposition

By Luke Garrott
buildingsaltlake.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a hotly-contested process opposed by a convergence of affordable housing advocates, neighborhood preservationists, and anti-gentrification activists, the City Council had little problem on Tuesday approving a zoning change and master plan amendment for a boarding-house co-housing development in a highly-desirable east Downtown neighborhood. The project, at 129 South...

www.buildingsaltlake.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Workforce Housing#Gentrification#The City Council
The Associated Press

Typhoon death toll in Philippines rises to nearly 100

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said at least 49 people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in just half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to nearly 100.
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

Boeing suspends vaccine requirement for employees

The Boeing Co. has suspended its own mandate for all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines, citing a federal court's decision to stop enforcement of President Joe Biden's mandate requiring federal contractors to have a fully vaccinated workforce. "After careful review, Boeing has suspended its vaccination requirement in line with a...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy