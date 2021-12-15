City council approves zoning change for market-rate boarding house in East Central over vociferous opposition
In a hotly-contested process opposed by a convergence of affordable housing advocates, neighborhood preservationists, and anti-gentrification activists, the City Council had little problem on Tuesday approving a zoning change and master plan amendment for a boarding-house co-housing development in a highly-desirable east Downtown neighborhood. The project, at 129 South...www.buildingsaltlake.com
