Crypto exchanges are becoming targets of hacks and there's not much anyone can do about it.André François McKenzie/Unsplash. Crypto exchanges have become the newest target of hackers during the bitcoin boom. In 2021, there have been over 20 hacks where digital hackers stole at least $10 million in digital currencies from an exchange. The Cryptobase reports that in six cases, hackers stole more than $100 million. According to FBI crime statistics in 2020, bank robbers netted less than 5,000 per heist.

23 HOURS AGO