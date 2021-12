Reinstatement of “Remain in Mexico” policy puts thousands of vulnerable people at risk. More than 5,000 displaced people are currently living in precarious conditions in the Mexican city of Reynosa, at the border with the US. At least 3,500 of them are staying in a makeshift settlement in Plaza de la República and in the Senda de Vida migrant shelter, many exposed to the elements and without access to basic services. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) provides medical and psychological care, health promotion, water, and migration counseling to people in both locations. From January 2020 through September 2021, MSF teams have cared for nearly 12,700 people in the cities of Reynosa and Matamoros at the US–Mexico border.

AMERICAS ・ 2 DAYS AGO