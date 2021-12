EXCLUSIVE: Pantaya signed an overall deal with Mexican actress Fernanda Castillo under which she’ll star in and co-produce original series and films (via Pantelion Films) for the company. Castillo and Pantelion previously partnered on the film No Manches Frida, one of the top-grossing Spanish-language comedies, and Ya Veremos which is one of the most successful films on the streamer. “One of the most fascinating and exciting things about my work as an actress is that it allows me to cross borders and tell stories that have an impact on the culture and identity of the viewers,” Castillo said in an exclusive statement...

