Kelce brought in 10 of 13 targets for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 34-28 overtime win over the Chargers on Thursday night. Kelce paced the Chiefs in receiving yardage with what was a career-high tally, and the second of his two touchdowns, a 34-yarder in overtime, sealed the comeback win for Kansas City. The perennial Pro Bowler had also hauled in a game-tying seven-yard scoring strike from Patrick Mahomes with 1:16 remaining in regulation to give him his first multi-touchdown day since Week 1 against the Browns. Kelce's first opportunity to follow up what was a season high in receptions comes in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO