Clearwater: First Block Evacuated For Hazardous Materials Incident Early Wednesday

CLEARWATER, FL. – Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department crews were on the scene of a hazardous materials incident in the 600 block of Drew Street.

Eight employees from First Block, a cabinet-making company, were evacuated from the building.

Drew Street was shut down in that area from Myrtle Avenue to Garden Avenue but has since reopened.

The situation was mitigated by members of the Pinellas County Hazardous Materials Team, according to the City of Clearwater.

Crew members from the Largo and Palm Harbor Fire Departments, along with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Clearwater Fire & Rescue, responded to the call, which came in just before 7 this morning.

No injuries were reported.

