ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater: First Block Evacuated For Hazardous Materials Incident Early Wednesday

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zimEz_0dNSH9WE00

CLEARWATER, FL. – Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department crews were on the scene of a hazardous materials incident in the 600 block of Drew Street.

Eight employees from First Block, a cabinet-making company, were evacuated from the building.

Drew Street was shut down in that area from Myrtle Avenue to Garden Avenue but has since reopened.

The situation was mitigated by members of the Pinellas County Hazardous Materials Team, according to the City of Clearwater.

Crew members from the Largo and Palm Harbor Fire Departments, along with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Clearwater Fire & Rescue, responded to the call, which came in just before 7 this morning.

No injuries were reported.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
Pinellas County, FL
Accidents
County
Pinellas County, FL
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#Politics#Accident#First Block#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Apollo Beach Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase On I-75, Wrecking Into Troopers

An Apollo Beach man has been arrested after a high-speed chase on I-75 ended with a K-9 taking the man down. On December 16th at 1:44 PM, FHP Troopers located a 2003 Toyota Camry driven by Kasey Mitchell, 34, of Apollo Beach, fleeing from Hillsborough County Deputies on Interstate 75 who had intentionally collided with a Deputy’s patrol car following an incident in Apollo Beach.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Man Arrested After Fleeing From Florida Highway Patrol In Stolen Car

On December 16th at 9:59 AM, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers located a stolen 2010 Hyundai Accent traveling eastbound on I-4 near US-27. Following an attempted traffic stop the driver, Raul Mata, 28, of Seffner, failed to stop and fled from the Troopers. Mata continued to Champions Gate Boulevard where he exited the interstate, reversed course, and began to travel westbound on I-4.
SEFFNER, FL
The Free Press - TFP

‘Shopping Cart Killer’ May Be Responsible For 4 Deaths In Virginia, Suspect In Custody

The “Shopping Cart Killer” may be responsible for at least four deaths in Virginia, and one suspect is in custody, according to police. At a joint press conference held Friday, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis explained that evidence pointed toward 35-year-old Anthony Robinson as the “Shopping Cart Killer,” the Associated Press reported. Robinson was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body on Nov. 23, police said.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
91K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy