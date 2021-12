A gathering of the global community of robotics and operations experts will advance the best practices for scaling the use of autonomous robots across industries. The Robot Operations Group, a global community of the top experts in scaling the application of advanced robotics, announced the first-ever RobOpsCon will take place in October 2022 in Silicon Valley. The conference will bring together practitioners and a leading panel of multi-disciplinary speakers across industries, including logistics, supply chain, agriculture, hospitality and healthcare. Additional details will be announced shortly.

