ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TV's funniest angry dad of 2021 reveals a dark truth about masculinity

By John Wenz
Inverse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dweeby teacher hauls a rebellious student into the principal’s office. Her crime? Eating chips in class. Calling teachers “bullshit.” You know, suspension stuff. But when the student’s parents enter, the teacher wishes he could take it all back. Barreling in, pissed at the world,...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

What Happened With Jeff Garlin Days Before He Exited the Goldbergs

The Goldbergs is experiencing a major cast shakeup, as the hit ABC comedy is now without series alum Jeff Garlin. The actor and comedian walked away from the series after an investigation was launched into his alleged on-set behavior. Reports now claim that ahead of his departure, Garlin spoke publicly about the situation during a recent event. And it appears the star shared some less-than-flattering remarks about the show he starred on for nearly a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most prescient sci-fi thriller on HBO Max ASAP

In 2021, Squid Game took the world by storm. The South Korean Netflix series followed Seong Gi-hun—better known as 456—and others in mounting debt as they played childhood games that included deadly twists and the chance to win a massive cash prize. The games are gruesome, and play out for a tiny audience of the ultra-rich.
TV SERIES
The Independent

'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron

People s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen.The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host, returning to Studio 8H for the fifth time —...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conner O'malley
Person
Joe Rogan
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Star Reveals the Truth About Jadis and Rick Grimes

Is Jadis friend or foe to Rick Grimes? After a Civic Republic Military helicopter airlifts Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and a gravely-injured Rick (Andrew Lincoln) away from The Walking Dead, the chopper shuttles Rick to safety at a new location: the Civic Republic. But Jadis trades Rick to the CRM as her ticket into the CR — a post-apocalyptic Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — spending six years inside its authoritarian military. Landing on the final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond as a Warrant Officer for the CRM, Jadis tells Huck (Annet Mahendru) she branded Rick a "B" to spare him from a fate as a Test Subject for Project Votus.
TV SERIES
Inverse

You need to watch the best sci-fi adaptation on Netflix ASAP

“To everything, there is a season.” It’s true in the Bible, in sports, in fruits, and in Hollywood. Thanks to changing fashions and trends, genres go in and out of style all the time. One of the most prominent fashions of the past decade was the Young Adult...
TV & VIDEOS
domesticshelters.org

Netflix's "Maid" Highlights Truth About Domestic Violence

Netflix’s Maid is the 10-episode fictional drama released in October, based on Stephanie Land’s 2019 memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. It centers on a survivor of domestic violence and her young daughter and has already become one of the streaming service’s most watched miniseries. Nearly 67 million accounts have tuned in, and likely more will do so by the time this piece is published.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Dark Truth#Dui#Hbo Max#Masculinity#Odd Future#Spotify#Red Bull
The Hollywood Reporter

Angie Han: The 10 Best TV Shows of 2021

There are as many different ways to make a great show as there are great shows. But the best shows of 2021 (at least, the best shows of 2021 according to this critic) tended to have two things in common. First, nearly all of them were streaming originals, many from services that launched at the height of the streaming wars last year. Sorry, conventional TV networks. Second, many were defined by their love for the communities they were depicting, whether those communities were a sleepy island plagued by supernatural happenings or a run-down reservation home to teens with California dreams. (Though...
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy: A Timeline of the Comedians’ Relationship

Comedians in love! Chelsea Handler knew her boyfriend, Jo Koy, for nearly 20 years before they started dating — but their romance happened right on time. During an October 2021 episode of her “Dear Chelsea” podcast, Handler admitted that she may have had feelings for Koy when he was a regular guest on her late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately, which ran on E! from 2007 to 2014, but she “suppressed” them.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy