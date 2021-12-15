ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning Round: All-Star Voting is open

By JustinG.
rawcharge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL has opened up it’s fan voting for the 2022 All-Star Game. Fans will be able to vote at NHL.com or through their app from now until January 8th. The All-Star Weekend is scheduled for February 4th-5th in Las Vegas. Unlike in other sports, the fans don’t get to decide...

www.rawcharge.com

Comments / 0

Related
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: The Crunch are back in the win column

It’s been a rough start for the Syracuse Crunch this season, but the Lightning’s AHL affiliate picked up a big win as they downed the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Wednesday night. Remi Elie scored twice in the victory while Max Lagace stopped 26-of-28 shots. With the two goals, Elie hit the 100 point mark in the AHL.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay Lightning back in first place in the NHL

Last night, Steven Stamkos scored his 900th career point en route to a Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. With that win, and a subsequent Florida Panthers loss, the Lightning have jumped both them and the Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division and NHL overall.
NHL
rawcharge.com

The Last Lightning Goal by 2004 Cup Players

Sometimes, in the middle of the night, an idea comes to you. There are times where you see or do something, and without knowing it, it’s the last time it will happen. Specifically in the realm of hockey, there are times where we have seen a Lightning player score a goal, and without knowing it, it was the last goal that they ever scored for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Darren Dreger
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Ben Bishop
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Joe Hockey
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl All Star Game#Nhl Team#Nhl Hockey#Nhl Com#Nhl Hockey Operations#Atlantic Division#Covid
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NBC Washington

Capitals Push for Alex Ovechkin Vote, Saying He Wants to Go to the All-Star Game

Caps push for Ovechkin vote, saying he wants to go to All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. On the surface, it should be a no-brainer. Of course, Alex Ovechkin should be voted as captain of the Metropolitan Division All-Star team. In 29 games, he has 21 goals and 25 assists. He is in a dead heat with Leon Draisaitl for the league-lead in goals and with Draisaitl and Connor McDavid for the league lead in points. Ovechkin is 10 years older than Draisaitl and 12 years older than McDavid.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy