Law

Morning Docket: 12.15.21

By Chris Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article* Judicial discretion is one thing, but come on: Michelle Odinet in hot water after hard R’ing a suspect. [The Advocate]. *...

iheart.com

Woman Flying Into Dallas Has $100,000-Plus In Cash Seized

A woman traveling from Chicago has more than $100,000 in cash seized at Dallas Love Field. She has not been charged with a crime or even suspected of a crime, but police seized it and it will be subject to the civil asset forfeiture process. So in other words, the...
DALLAS, TX
The Baltimore Sun

‘I am officially on the run’: Woman testifies she followed her father’s instructions to blame wife’s killing on Baltimore panhandlers

Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” Valeria Smith, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fortune

Biden’s vaccine mandate is blocked nationwide by federal judge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration’s mandate for federal contractors’ employees to be vaccinated will be halted nationwide, amid a slew of challenges from states that say the president overstepped his authority in requiring the COVID-19 shots. The...
U.S. POLITICS
State
Texas State
WSAV News 3

Police: 5 dead after Georgia woman crashes school bus in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WSAV) – A Georgia woman crashed a school bus on a Pennsylvania interstate Tuesday, ultimately causing five fatalities, according to police. Authorities said the bus was being driven to Canada for delivery. There were no passengers on board. NBC Philadelphia reports the 69-year-old driver, who has not been identified, caused two multi-vehicle crashes on […]
GEORGIA STATE
Person
St. Mary
Slate

John Roberts Has Lost Control

When the Supreme Court released its opinions this morning on the two Texas cases around S.B. 8—the vigilante bill that allows anyone to collect $10,000 bounties against suspected abortion providers—there wasn’t a lot of clarity or consistency in the news media on how to frame what had happened. Was it a “win” for abortion rights or another warning of the coming blow to abortion access in this country? The court did allow the plaintiff abortion providers to continue to try to bring suits against a handful of state licensing officials tasked with helping to implement the six-week ban, but it declined to enjoin the law, which has prevented virtually any abortions in the state of Texas after six weeks since Sept. 1 and makes no exceptions in cases of rape and incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Texas' highest court for criminal cases on Wednesday struck down a law that allows the attorney general to unilaterally prosecute election cases. The state's Court of Criminal Appeals issued an 8-1 opinion saying a provision of the law violates the separation of powers clause in the Texas Constitution, representing an intrusion by the executive branch into the judicial branch. The attorney general can only get involved in a case when asked to by a district or county attorney, the court said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
texassignal.com

Texas Court denies Paxton’s request to prosecute election violation cases

Late Wednesday evening, a Republican appointed Texas court dismissed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request to prosecute election law violation cases. In an 8-1 decision, the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals answered the case’s key question of whether the Texas Legislature delegates to the attorney general, a member of the executive department, the prosecution of election-law violations in the district and inferior courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ksgf.com

Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 12.15.21

Today is the FINAL day to bring in gifts for Santa’s Angels. As of this morning, we are missing gifts for 42 kids. Please make sure that presents are unwrapped and have the ornament/kiddos number labeled on the gifts! We’re open 8-5 p.m. and located at 2330 West Grand Street in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Hundreds of New Laws go into effect in Illinois on January 1st

New Year equals new laws here in the Land of Lincoln, there are lots of new laws going into effect come Jan.1 look through them before the start of the new year. I found this interesting article on newschannel20.com about the new laws that are going into effect in 2022 here in Illinois, in the article they pick out about 10 laws to feature and make mention of, but as I went down the rabbit hole you learn quickly there are a lot of new laws going into effect.
ILLINOIS STATE
austinbar.org

CLE before the AYLA/HBAA Holiday Docket Call

Date: Wednesday, December 15 | Time: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Location: Donn’s Depot, 1600 W. 5th St. Austin, TX 78703. For more information contact Debbie Kelly. This presentation will include a 1-hour discussion about a number of questions and ethical issues that may come up in young lawyers’ practice, such as: questions about the identity of client and scope of work, protecting privilege, ethical communications (with clients, opposing counsel, the court, and unrepresented parties), joint representation and potential conflicts; and engagement letter best practices. Topics will include references to applicable disciplinary rules, ethics opinions, and other authorities.
AUSTIN, TX

