Morning Docket: 12.15.21

Date: Wednesday, December 15 | Time: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Location: Donn’s Depot, 1600 W. 5th St. Austin, TX 78703. For more information contact Debbie Kelly. This presentation will include a 1-hour discussion about a number of questions and ethical issues that may come up in young lawyers’ practice, such as: questions about the identity of client and scope of work, protecting privilege, ethical communications (with clients, opposing counsel, the court, and unrepresented parties), joint representation and potential conflicts; and engagement letter best practices. Topics will include references to applicable disciplinary rules, ethics opinions, and other authorities.
