NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Immigration powerhouse Fragomen today announced that Marco Deutsch has joined the firm in the newly-created position of Chief Digital and Technology Officer. In this role Mr. Deutsch will work to help drive a digital future for immigration that is simple, smooth and connected for the firm's clients, their employees and their families as Fragomen continues to implement and build out the vision of Fragomen Technologies, Inc., its unique subsidiary focused on the nexus of law and technology.

