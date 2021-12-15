ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis ‘experiment’ to defund police MASSIVELY fails

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinneapolis politicians have been testing the grounds for re-imaging policing for over a year now, since the passing of George...

610wtvn.iheart.com

Jalopnik

Minneapolis Police Chase Ends With 2 Dead, 3 Injured

Here’s yet another chapter to add to our storybook of police chases ending in deaths. Today’s story takes us to Minnesota where a police pursuit early Thursday morning has so far resulted in the death of two people, with three others recovering from resulting injuries. Robbinsdale officers decided...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rolling Stone

‘Absolutely Disgusted!’ Local Sheriff Rips Minneapolis Police Over Protester ‘Hunting’ Scandal

A Minnesota sheriff has broken his profession’s code of silence to blast the Minneapolis Police Department, saying he’s “disgusted” at the agency’s reportedly violent practices and calling for an overhaul of the agency from the “top down.” At a Wednesday meeting of an advisory council to the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board, Sheriff Sean Deringer of Wright County unloaded on Minneapolis cops who were caught on their own body cameras allegedly “hunting” protesters in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020. ”I was absolutely disgusted watching that,” Deringer said, adding, “I have defended that agency...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Fear Erupting In Minneapolis – Crime Is Out Of Control

The title of this article says it all. How scary is this?. We've been reading about the high rates of crime in other major cities around the country, just last week I wrote about what is going on in Los Angeles, and how the police are coming right out and saying that they can't guarantee your safety. What is really going on is that crime has become unbelievably fashionable it seems. As the wave continues across the country, now Minneapolis is dealing with it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cbslocal.com

Suspect Vehicle In Attempted Carjacking In Edina Found In Minneapolis

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in Edina say the suspect vehicle in a recent attempted carjacking has been found, though the suspects are still at large. The vehicle — a white 2016 GMC Acadia — was found unoccupied in Minneapolis, the city said. It was originally reported stolen from St. Louis Park, and that city’s police department is processing the vehicle.
EDINA, MN
cbslocal.com

Minneapolis Police: Missing Woman Found Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in a week. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers are looking for a missing 36-year-old who was last seen Nov. 29 at the home of a relative with whom she’s been staying. No one close to her has seen or heard from her since.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis police investigating death of 3-year-old

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police have opened an investigation into the death of a 3-year-old boy. Officers responded to the 3500 block of 3rd Ave. S in the city's Powderhorn neighborhood around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports that a child wasn't breathing. Police say CPR was started on the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Killed In North Minneapolis Shooting ID’d As Shantiasia Tardani, Of Michigan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting that also seriously injured a man in North Minneapolis has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said the victim was 20-year-old Shantiasia Nickole Tardani, of Muskegon, Michigan. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the 4400 block of Bryant Avenue North around 3:30 a.m. Sunday following multiple ShotSpotter activations. (credit: CBS) In a nearby alley, police found a man and woman in a car. Both had been shot. Tardani died at the scene, and the man was hospitalized in serious condition, according to police. The medical examiner says Tardani died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting is still under investigation. Police said this is the city’s 92nd homicide of the year.   More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 2 Teenagers Plead Guilty To Several Twin Cities Carjackings Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened' Kim Potter Trial Updates
MICHIGAN STATE
Genius Turner

10 Weird Laws in Minneapolis

Not only is Minneapolis the "Twin Cities" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Bobak Ha'Eri/Wikimedia Commons) Minneapolis, MN — Like many music lovers, I've always wanted to visit Prince's hometown. After all, Minneapolis inspired his classic film and album, Purple Rain. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Huffman appointed Interim Minneapolis Police Chief

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman will lead the police department on an interim basis while a national search for a new chief is conducted. That news comes a day after Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced he'll retire instead of seeking a third term next month. Huffman joined M-P-D in 1994, serving in the Third and Fifth precincts before becoming an investigator in the financial crimes, crimes against children, and internal affairs units.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo to retire in January

MINNEAPOLIS — Just weeks before the end of his term, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced that he plans to leave his position in mid-January. "After much personal reflection and thoughtful discussions with my family and Mayor Frey, I have made the decision that I will not be accepting a new term as chief of the Minneapolis Police Department," Arradondo said at a press conference Monday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Two dead, 3 hurt in Minneapolis police pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS – Authorities say a crash in Minneapolis that followed a police pursuit of an SUV that was reportedly stolen has left two juveniles dead and three others hospitalized. Police say officers in suburban Robbinsdale spotted a Mercedes SUV about 2 a.m. Thursday that was reported stolen in Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
usustatesman.com

Opinion: We should not defund the police

Last year was the catalyst that led to widespread negative public opinion about the police. Many tragedies occurred that led the public to cry out in favor of defunding the police. However, defunding the police is not an action we as a nation should go through with, or take lightly.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
WEHOville.com

Sheriff: The consequences of defunding the police

During a press conference held Tuesday morning, December 14, 2021, at the Hall of Justice, Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the significantly defunded budget of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). He started the press conference by showing a segment of the December 7, 2021, Board of Supervisors (BOS)...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

