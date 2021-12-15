Minneapolis ‘experiment’ to defund police MASSIVELY fails

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting that also seriously injured a man in North Minneapolis has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said the victim was 20-year-old Shantiasia Nickole Tardani, of Muskegon, Michigan. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the 4400 block of Bryant Avenue North around 3:30 a.m. Sunday following multiple ShotSpotter activations. (credit: CBS) In a nearby alley, police found a man and woman in a car. Both had been shot. Tardani died at the scene, and the man was hospitalized in serious condition, according to police. The medical examiner says Tardani died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting is still under investigation. Police said this is the city’s 92nd homicide of the year. More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 2 Teenagers Plead Guilty To Several Twin Cities Carjackings Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened' Kim Potter Trial Updates

