Minneapolis ‘experiment’ to defund police MASSIVELY fails

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting that also seriously injured a man in North Minneapolis has been identified.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said the victim was 20-year-old Shantiasia Nickole Tardani, of Muskegon, Michigan.
The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the 4400 block of Bryant Avenue North around 3:30 a.m. Sunday following multiple ShotSpotter activations.
(credit: CBS)
In a nearby alley, police found a man and woman in a car. Both had been shot. Tardani died at the scene, and the man was hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.
The medical examiner says Tardani died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head.
The shooting is still under investigation. Police said this is the city’s 92nd homicide of the year.
