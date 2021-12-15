ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Yemen Heaven break-in: Owner devastated after restaurant wrecked

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single mother of five has been left devastated after her "dream restaurant" was wrecked during a break-in. Muna Al Maflehi and her children had spent weeks renovating Yemen Heaven in York after her previous restaurant was forced to close due to the pandemic. Toilets were destroyed, paint smeared...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Covid hospitality cancellations 'breaking' owners

The boss of a restaurant chain has said a flood of Covid-related cancellations is "completely breaking" him. Chris Harrison, who owns restaurants in Yorkshire and Manchester, said his York branch reported lost bookings worth £2,000 in just one day. His comments come as the hospitality industry calls for more...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Stolen dogs: Owner turns pet detective after spotting pup

A woman whose dogs were stolen turned pet detective after spotting one of them for sale almost 200 miles away. Jane Jenkins, from Swansea, believes her labrador and cocker spaniel dogs were stolen for breeding. After combing through online adverts she found her labrador pup, Arthur, but said she's "broken"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Spread Eagle Inn#Bbc Yorkshire
NBC Philadelphia

Cars Mangled, Restaurant Hit in Fiery Old City Wreck

Two cars and a restaurant were severely damaged in a fiery wreck in Old City Sunday morning. The vehicles collided in the predawn hours at the intersection of 3rd and Arch streets, with at least one of the cars catching fire and sending flames into the air. One of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

EncroChat: Kirkby men jailed after police crack secret drugs network

Two men who used an encrypted phone network to supply drugs across Merseyside have been jailed. David Pinnington, 39, and David Blackburn, 29, used the messaging service EncroChat to distribute cocaine, heroin and cannabis. But they were identified by Operation Venetic, which has infiltrated a secret network used by criminals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Charley Gadd: Parents' desperate plea to find missing student

The family of a student who has gone missing after a night out have said they are "extremely worried" about him. Charley Gadd, 20, was last seen on CCTV outside the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester at about 01:15 GMT on Saturday after he ran away from his family, Greater Manchester Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy