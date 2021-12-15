Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
LSU fires back at Lane Kiffin after upset win
Brian Kelly got the biggest win of his LSU tenure on Saturday, blowing out Ole Miss at home. The Tigers outscored the Rebels 28-0 in the second half en route to a 45-20 win, which gave them the chance to settle an old score. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
4 Jerry Jeudy trade scenarios from the Denver Broncos
There was a whole lot of hype surrounding Jerry Jeudy leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft before the Denver
First-place Seahawks holding breath awaiting more tests on DK Metcalf’s injured knee
Pete Carroll says X-rays at the game in which he landed awkwardly on his left knee were negative. Next: MRI exams early this week.
Comments / 0