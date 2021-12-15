ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

‘Kentucky United’ telethon raises $3M for tornado victims

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A telethon hosted by the University of Kentucky Athletics has raised more than $3 million in donations with matching funds to benefit victims of last weekend’s deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky.

Proceeds from the “Kentucky United for Tornado Relief” telethon will go to the American Red Cross .

Donations had reached $3,031,241 with more coming in as the four-hour telethon concluded the night of Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Kentucky’s Kroger Field football stadium.

The total included $50,000 from Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtman, a Nicholasville, Kentucky, native.

Athletic director Mitch Barnhart thanked everyone involved and said in a release that it shows “the special bond that exists throughout the people of the Commonwealth.”

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

