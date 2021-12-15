ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

China aims to focus on food security as pressure continues on its agriculture industry

austinnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], December 15 (ANI): China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has announced to focus on food security as the country faces pressure on its agricultural industry from various domestic concerns, said media reports. NDRC on Monday said that it will focus on the security and stability of...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
AFP

US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights

The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. Companies hit by Treasury Department sanctions include SZ DJI Technology, by far the world's largest producer of consumer drones.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Agriculture Industry#Food Crisis#Real Economy#Ani#Ndrc#Global Times#Chinese
KOLR10 News

Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators gave final congressional approval Thursday to a bill barring imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor, overcoming initial hesitation from the White House and what supporters said was opposition from corporations. The measure is the latest in a series intensifying U.S. penalties over China’s […]
FOREIGN POLICY
farmforum.net

Focus on Ag: How infrastructure legislation affects the agriculture industry

As farm operators have been completing harvest and fall fieldwork in 2021, one key piece of legislation has been approved by Congress, while the U.S. House has passed another proposal that could greatly affect the agriculture industry and rural communities. After months of negotiation, the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
Nature.com

Consolidation of agricultural land can contribute to agricultural sustainability in China

China's agricultural sector is dominated by smallholder farms, which mostly exhibit relatively low nutrient use efficiency, low agricultural income and substantial non-point-source pollution. Here we assess the spatial feasibility and cost-effectiveness of agricultural land consolidation in China by integrating data from over 40,000 rural surveys, ecological modelling and geostatistical analysis. We found that 86% of Chinese croplands could be consolidated to establish a large-scale farming regime with an average field size greater than 16"‰ha. This would result in a 59% and 91% increase in knowledge exchange and machinery use, respectively, contributing to a 24% reduction in total nitrogen input, an 18% increase in nitrogen use efficiency and a 39% reduction in labour requirement, while doubling labour income. Despite requiring a one-time investment of approximate US$370 billion for land consolidation, total agricultural profits would double due to agricultural production costs being halved.
AGRICULTURE
The Atlantic

The Case for Industrial Food

Sign up for Conor’s newsletter here. This week I want to know your most contested opinion on food. Do you eat meat? Hate cheese? Are you a vegetarian or a vegan? Is organic produce worth it or a waste of money? Do you care if crops are genetically modified? Would you eat veal? Octopus? Whale? How much do you tip in restaurants? This is your chance to share any and all food-related opinions, even those not captured in the preceding questions. What’s your personal philosophy on food? Why? What do others get wrong?
AGRICULTURE
austinnews.net

Russia's triumph in India shocks US

Russia last week announced a major new energy cooperation deal with India that threatens the very core of the US's fightback strategy against Beijing's and Moscow's expansionism in the Middle East and beyond. The main hydrocarbons deal will be for Russia, via oil giant Rosneft, to supply almost 15 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
realcleardefense.com

The Growing Danger of U.S. Ambiguity on Taiwan

Biden Must Make America’s Commitment Clear to China—and the World. Over the past year, the questions of whether China will forcibly move against Taiwan and how best to deter Chinese aggression have moved to the center of debates about U.S. foreign policy. This is due to a combination of factors. Officials and analysts in Washington increasingly recognize that China now has the capability to fight a war with the United States over Taiwan—a notion that once seemed far-fetched. There is also a growing sense among American observers that Chinese President Xi Jinping, having suffered few consequences for his crackdown in Hong Kong and his aggressive moves in the South China Sea and convinced that the United States is in inexorable decline, feels emboldened to force the pace of unification with Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
FXStreet.com

China shifts its policy focus to ‘growth stability’ – Nomura

In the wake of the annual meeting of China's Central Economic Work Conference this week, analysts at Nomura analyse the memo of the meeting. “The memo especially features the ruling party’s return to its long-term core principle of growing the economy since the late 1970s.”. “The memo confirms that...
ECONOMY
thefern.org

Report: Intense pressure on land and water for agriculture

One-third of agricultural land worldwide, more than 2 million square miles in all, suffers from soil degradation caused by human use, said an FAO report on the mounting pressure on land and water for food production. “The pressures on soil, land and water are now intense and many are stressed to a critical point,” wrote… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy