Holiday shopping: 3 rules for picking the perfect gift for the tech lovers on your list

By Jennifer Jolly
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkKVq_0dNSB6en00

If it seems like just about everyone’s shopping for gadgets this holiday season, it’s because we are. More than 60% of Americans – some 191 million people –  plan to give someone a tech present this year, according to the Consumer Technology Association .

But –  no pressure or anything –  this year’s shaping up as the toughest yet for getting the right gadget wrapped and under the tree on time. The supply chain crisis , chip shortages , ongoing pandemic, and sheer cost of top picks such as gaming consoles and smartphones could mean a lot more "meh" than "yay" responses if you’re not careful.

Here are three insider tips to gifting great gadgets, followed by a few recommendations for top picks you can still get on time.

1. Pay attention to devices they already own

  image: iPhone-13-1.jpg

    Before buying someone a tech-related gift, pay attention to which products they're already using. For instance, are they in the Apple or Android ecosystem? Then choose a gift that works with their existing devices. (Photo: Apple Inc.)

    SEO Warning Layout Priority

Find a gadget that "plays nice in the sandbox’"with the gadgets they already use. For instance, if they have an Android phone, don’t get them an Apple Watch. If they’re used to Macs, there’s a bigger learning curve switching to Windows. Or if they have a bevy of Amazon Echo smart speakers, an Apple HomePod Mini could totally miss the mark.

Even the most device-agnostic among us tend to prefer one platform over another and stick to the ecosystem we know best. There are exceptions to every rule and someone reading this will claim they’re totally gadget ambidextrous (or "gambidextrous" as I like to say). But finding out if the recipient is a member of Team Google, Apple or Amazon can be especially helpful when it comes to picking the right device for someone else.

Focus on gadgets that complement the tech they’re already comfortable with and stay in that lane.

2. Make sure to get everything they need to use it right away

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUhUI_0dNSB6en00
If you're buying a tech gift online, you can find out what comes with it by checking the manufacturer website or Amazon. Look for "what's included" on the product listing. USA TODAY

It used to be all about remembering to buy batteries to save the day when a gift came with those little life-savers “not included.”

Now, it’s a little more complicated. Find out if the device is ready to use right out of the gift wrap. Many products come with a list of “what’s in the box” printed on the outside of the package. If you don’t see that, ask a salesperson. If you’re shopping online, that information is almost always easy to find on the manufacturer's website or Amazon. If that doesn't get you your answer, try the “Have a question?” box and ask if it comes with everything it needs.

Many smartphones and tablets now come with a charging cable, but not the brick –  the part that actually plugs into your wall outlet. Why? To cut down on cost, waste, and in some cases, for the company to make more money on accessories. Be sure to grab a brick or multi-plug charging hub with a variety of connections such as USB, USB-C, lighting connection –  so they can just charge and go.

One word of warning here though, don’t give in to up-selling tactics. You don’t need expensive cables , or to get lured into “most customers also buy a partridge in a pear tree with this gadget,” marketing nonsense. Leave the fancy extras out.

3. Skip those extended warranties

Most electronics come with a one-year warranty that covers any product deficit or malfunction. Those additional tech warranties everyone’s pushing on you often come with high prices that make a ton of money for retailers –  we're talking profit margins as high as the 50 to 60% range.  But people rarely need them.

The reality is that most decent high-tech items don’t break that often. And when they do it’s because we dropped or spilled something on them –  or they get stolen –  and those things are rarely covered by the added warranties.

Several credit card issuers also extend warranties on purchases for one year after the original one expires. Find out if your card does that and let the person you gave the gift to know about it should they need that backup.

One rule of thumb –  especially with laptops: If the warranty costs more than 15% of the purchase price, you should consider spending that money on a backup hard drive or online backup service instead.

Another great bit of gadget insurance is a sturdy case, especially for smartphones and tablets. Carrying them without a protective case is akin to driving a car without bumpers.

Perfect tech-presents you can still get in time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0zOv_0dNSB6en00
The Einova 63W Ultra-Fast Power Bank packs enough extra power to charge a smartphone, tablet and laptop – simultaneously. Einova

Another solid tip is to think of a common problem a gadget might solve for someone.

For instance, if their phone is always dead, get them a portable power bank. I recently wrote about traveling across the country and the hero-gadget of that trip was the Einova by Eggtronic’s 63W Ultra Fast Power Bank (currently on sale for $60). The 20,000mAh battery capacity is more than enough to charge a smartphone, tablet, and laptop –  simultaneously. It includes three ports: USB, USB-C and USB-A and quick-charges with two of them.

Soundbars are also worth a mention here, as they are a secret-weapon to make your television sound better in a matter of seconds. My value-for-the-money pick is the Vizio V2.1 Sound Bar , which at $130-$160, is a fairly inexpensive way to feel like you have a new TV. The V21 features Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround, and has Bluetooth built in, so you can even stream your favorite music or podcasts right from your phone too.

Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and earbuds are big hits for all ages, too. They can be fairly device agnostic upgrades for just about anyone in your family. One of my go-to gifts that people love and I see them still using years later are the little $30 My Audio Pet Bluetooth speakers that crank out big sound for a cute little stereo that fits in the palm of your hand.

The gadget world is filled with these kinds of not-too-expensive, but super helpful finds.

Give the gift of personal tech support

If all else fails, you can always offer an hour or two of your very own tech know-how as a gift. I recently did this with my parents and spent about an hour uploading their vaccine cards and setting up password managers on their iPhones. They loved it and so did I, because just spending time together is still a pretty great gift, too. Maybe even the best one of all.

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at j j@techish.com . Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly . The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Holiday shopping: 3 rules for picking the perfect gift for the tech lovers on your list

